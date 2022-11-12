Credit: Fadeaway World

The year 2010 was crucial for NBA history, as it was the last season where we would see Kobe Bryant leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship, but that wasn't the biggest story of that year. LeBron James had a difficult decision to make during the summer, trying to see if he would run it back with the Cleveland Cavaliers or join a different team to try to win that elusive NBA championship.

The King starred in an infamous TV special called 'The Decision', where he would announce the next chapter of his career. He picked the Miami Heat as his new team, joining forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in South Beach.

That decision was met with a lot of criticism at the time, as LeBron left the team that drafted him to create a superteam. That night had everything, but there were so many things we missed during the event.

Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement

Many people attended that event, including some that weren't expected to arrive. The controversial Kanye West was starting to become the polarizing figure he is right now after interrupting singer Taylor Swift during an award show. One former ESPN worker talked about this situation in 2013, revealing details of her brief encounter with Kanye and how his arrival at the event could have ruined everything for everyone.

Courtney Cox of Fansided revealed that she was approached by a high-profile name to ask if they could make room for Kanye. Cox tried to keep West as far as possible from LeBron, so she could step in if Kanye tried to do the same as he did at the 2009 MTV Music Video Awards. The results were even better than Cox could have imagined but still showed the character Kanye was and will always be.

So Kanye walks in with no entourage, just a couple of people, and now I’m thinking he’s either here because he was at the wedding rehearsal for Carmelo Anthony and LaLa, or he was the Chicago representative picked to show out when LeBron chose the Bulls. To this day, I’m still not sure why he was in the building. I spend the first 15 minutes or so honed in on ‘Ye’s every move. He seems chill, he’s wearing his glasses indoors, and he’s not making sudden moves. I forget he’s there until one of the camera operators says, “I think Kanye West fell asleep.” At the biggest non-sporting sports event in a while, Kanye West fell asleep before anyone announced anything. He was doing the church/school head nod and everything. Wake up, Mr. West. He would eventually wake up and leave well before The Decision ended.

12 years after that, the situations for LeBron and Kanye have changed a lot. The rapper is no longer close to the 4x NBA champion (two titles in four straight trips to the Finals in Miami) and even took a shot at him in a leaked song last year.

While LeBron is now one of the most influential figures in the world, Kanye could say the same about himself, but his impact on the world is hurting society right now. They've come a long way, but their paths have taken different turns.

