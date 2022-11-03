Skip to main content

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Punched Rookie Kent Benson Directly In The Face: This Was His First Minutes And First Game Ever

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Punched Rookie Kent Benson Directly In The Face: This Was His First Minutes And First Game Ever

Every basketball player in the world wants to one day play in the NBA to showcase their talent on the biggest basketball in the league. Even after getting drafted into the NBA, making the debut is unarguably one of the biggest nights for any player. But that isn't true for every player.

A prime example of that is former NBA player Kent Benson. Benson was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks using the first overall pick in the 1977 NBA Draft. Speaking of Benson's debut, he got that opportunity against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Los Angeles Lakers. KAJ is widely regarded as one of the best centers to ever play for the Lakers.

The 1970s was an era where players took pride in being tough, and Benson got a taste of that when he messed with Abdul-Jabbar during his debut.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And Kent Benson Got Into A Heated Scuffle

The incident happened when Kareem was getting into a spot to make his iconic hook shot. Obviously, Benson wanted to prevent Kareem from making that shot, and he got physical with KAJ. It resulted in Benson elbowing Abdul-Jabbar in the stomach.

While Kareem felt the blow, he decided to clap back at Benson by punching him in the face.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rocks Kent Benson after catching an elbow to the stomach. Benson was the 1st overall pick and this was two minutes into his first game ever. Welcome to the NBA.

Obviously, something like this can never be forgotten by a player even after retiring from the NBA. Benson once talked about his fight with Kareem in an interview.

Via Basketball Network:

“On the way back down court, he elbows me several times. I beat him down to his spot on the block where he could shoot his famous hook shot. As he comes down, he takes his elbow and barrels it into my chest. We’re jostling for position and I elbow him back. Nothing malicious, but I elbow him back. He hit me so hard he broke his hand. He was out 21 games and had the largest fine in NBA history at the time. That gave me an opportunity to learn about forgiveness. I had forgiven him. It was hard to do, no doubt."

Benson openly admitted that the incident helped him in learning to forgive people. He also revealed that Kareem apparently broke his hand after the incident and ended up missing 21 games because of that. At the end of the day, it's good to know that Benson forgave him and moved on with his life.  

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Analyst Says Brooklyn Nets Should Trade Kevin Durant: "He Looks All Alone Now, Not Just A Man Without A Country..."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Says Brooklyn Nets Should Trade Kevin Durant: "He Looks All Alone Now, Not Just A Man Without A Country..."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Punched Rookie Kent Benson Directly In The Face: This Was His First Minutes And First Game Ever
NBA Media

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Punched Rookie Kent Benson Directly In The Face: This Was His First Minutes And First Game Ever

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Are Happy For Russell Westbrook's Insane Form After Coming Off The Bench
NBA Media

NBA Fans Are Happy For Russell Westbrook's Insane Form After Coming Off The Bench

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook's First Three Games Off The Bench For The Lakers Are Proof That He Is Back
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook's First Three Games Off The Bench For The Lakers Are Proof That He Is Back

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Suspect Something Is Off With LeBron James During Game Against The Pelicans
NBA Media

NBA Fans Suspect Something Is Off With LeBron James During Game Against The Pelicans

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Celebrate Russell Westbrook After He Dominates Off The Bench For Third Straight Game: "He's Back!"

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Fans React After LeBron James Has First Injury Scare Of The Season: "I'm Ready To Give You My Foot, Bro."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans React To Lakers' Two Consecutive Wins: "League Is In Trouble"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Lakers' Two Consecutive Wins: "League Is In Trouble"

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Reveals He Was In Bed Over The Past 3 Days: "Soon As I Leave Here I'm Going Back To Bed For Sure."
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals He Was In Bed Over The Past 3 Days: "Soon As I Leave Here I'm Going Back To Bed For Sure."

By Aaron Abhishek
Darvin Ham Wants Russell Westbrook To Win Sixth Man Of The Year
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Wants Russell Westbrook To Win Sixth Man Of The Year

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Go Crazy After Los Angeles Lakers Pull Off OT Win From The Brink Of Death Against The New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Media

NBA Fans Go Crazy After Los Angeles Lakers Pull Off OT Win From The Brink Of Death Against The New Orleans Pelicans

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Finally Embraces His Bench Role For The Los Angeles Lakers: "It's Been Beneficial For Everybody."

By Nico Martinez
Michael Jordan Led Team USA To An 8-0 Record Over NBA All-Stars Before He Entered The NBA
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Led Team USA To An 8-0 Record Over NBA All-Stars Before He Entered The NBA

By Titan Frey
NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Trying To Hire A New PR Coordinator
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Trying To Hire A New PR Coordinator

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kawhi Leonard
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Clippers Fear Kawhi Leonard Has Suffered Major Injury Setback

By Nico Martinez
Steve Nash
NBA Media

Jeff Van Gundy Defends Steve Nash After Being Exiled From The Nets

By Nico Martinez