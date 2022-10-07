Skip to main content

Karl-Anthony Towns Set To Star In HBO Max Adult Scooby Doo Series 'Velma'

NBA players of late have resorted to alternate careers in the offseason. Given that they are technically in their free time, players generally engage in some form of entertainment or else. With players like Damian Lillard and Victor Oladipo resorting to rapping, other players fancy themselves acting.

With superstars like LeBron James acting in movies like Space Jam 2 and, more recently, Juancho Hernangomez and Anthony Edwards acting in critically acclaimed movies like Hustle, NBA stars nowadays can be seen trying their hand at acting more recently.

Karl-Anthony Towns To Star In HBO Max Series Velma

It seems another Minnesota Timberwolves star is set to make his debut on the big screen. Recently, it was announced that Timberwolves' superstar center Karl-Anthony Towns will make an appearance in the anticipated HBO Max series Velma.

Based on the iconic Scooby-Doo character, the series is set to have 10 episodes. Along with Towns, the cast includes some well-known actors like Mindy Kaling, Glenn Howerton, Russell Peters, and Melissa Fumero, to name a few. Given the hype surrounding the iconic animated series, fans will be eager to watch the Velma series.

While fans will be eager to see KAT's performance in 'Velma', critics and NBA fans will be fixated on seeing how the Towns and Co. perform in the upcoming season. Given that the team has pulled off a massive trade and brought in a much-needed defensive anchor in Rudy Gobert, the Timberwolves look like one of the most exciting teams next season.

Not only does the team have some of the most explosive offensive players in Anthony Edwards, but they also have a three-time DPOY in Rudy Gobert, who will be tasked to block shots and clean up the paint for the team. Given that the team finally looks set to compete, can KAT and Co. finally step up and fulfill the team's potential?

