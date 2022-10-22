Karl Malone Told A Hilarious Story About How Charles Barkley Would Put Vaseline On His Belly Button Before Playing To The Inside The NBA Crew: "Say It Ain't So, Chuck!"

Karl Malone and Charles Barkley are two of the greatest players of the 90s, they were comfortably among the best of that generation. Both have won league MVPs, both have been to the NBA Finals, and both have suffered defeats on the biggest stage at the hands of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

As such, Malone and Barkley could be seen as two players that have a lot in common, but in actuality, they're not thought of much in the same context at all. While Malone's issues off the field have seen him almost be shunted out of the spotlight, Charles Barkley has stayed a well-loved figure and recently signed a deal worth well over $100 million to stay on television for a while to come.

As combative, aggressive 90s stars, many wouldn't expect Malone and Barkley to get along very well with one another. But in a surprising turn of events, the two were teammates and have made quite a few memories together it would seem. And, in one of his appearances with the Inside the NBA crew, Karl Malone told a hilarious story about Barkley.

Karl Malone Revealed That Charles Barkley Used To Apply Vaseline On His Belly Button

The Inside The NBA Crew are constantly looking for reasons to mess with one another. And since Charles is often the one doing the roasting, the others love it when they get an opportunity themselves. So when Malone told his story about the Vaseline, it had the whole crew in stitches.

Ernie Johnson: "Is he a neat freak, like he is now when he was your roommate?"

Karl Malone: "Yes. I remember he had Vaseline. He had to have his lips right. Look at him, look at him. Imma tell you.

Kenny Smith: "You were a metrosexual when it wasn't even a term."

Karl Malone: "I'll even go back and tell you where he kept his Vaseline... And look, I'm a happily married man. He kept his Vaseline in his navel so he could *motions putting the Vaseline from the belly button on the lips*."

Kenny Smith: "Chuck, say it ain't so, Chuck. Say it ain't so."

Karl Malone: "Chuck, don't you lie to me."

That is a manifestly nasty story, the thought of storing something in the belly button to use on your lips is just a wild one. It seems that Karl Malone knows way too much about Charles Barkley's life. And consequently, we all probably wish that we knew a little less.