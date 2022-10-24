Skip to main content

Kawhi Leonard Accidentally Threw A Towel At A Woman, And NBA Fans Started Joking Around: "Phone Number Was Written On That Towel. The Claw Knew What He Was Doing."

Kawhi Leonard is finally back on the court after his long absence and the Los Angeles Clippers want to make sure he stays upright this time around. Kawhi has already sat out one game this season, which was against the Kings, and even when he has played, he has come off the bench.

Leonard is only averaging 12.5 minutes over his two games as the Clippers want to ease him in as the season goes on. Considering all the talent on that roster, they don't need him to play a whole lot at the moment so it is the right decision. In the little time that he has been on the court, Leonard has impressed and he hit some big shots late in the game in their win over the Lakers in their opener.

Kawhi had a bit of a blooper in that game though, as, during a stoppage of play, he accidentally ended up throwing his towel at a woman who was sitting courtside. The woman ended up keeping the towel as a souvenir and NBA fans had some fun when they saw the clip, as they joked that Kawhi knew what he was doing.

"Phone number was written on that towel. The claw knew what he was doing."

"System software glitch"

"Literally just threw her some money"

"Hell nah, the Klaw knew what he was doing 😏"

"She said nah imma keep dat 😂"

"His programming failed"

"That wasn’t accidental 😂😂😂"

"I'm keeping it till someone makes me an offer😂"

"Bro had a malfunction🤖"

"Bron knows what’s up 😂 peep the affirmative head nod...😂"

"Sell it on eBay for a few thousand"

"Kawhi got game 😂😂😂😂"

"Everyone trying to take her towel 😂"

"Bro kawhi is literally robot bro be moving & talking like one 🤣"

"He need his firmware updated"

"ERROR ERROR MALFUNCTION"

"The software update to the kawhi v2.0 must have not been properly installed due to a firewall issue"

"Passing has always been the weakest point in his game"

Jokes aside, it was an accident and someone in uniform did walk past those women moments before Kawhi threw it, so he probably might have thought there was a staffer there. Ultimately, it ended up being a hilarious moment and you wonder what the lady did with that towel after the game.

We're sure she'd find plenty of crazed fanatics online who would pay a pretty penny for it. Considering she was sitting courtside for a game between the Lakers and Clippers though, money is definitely not something she is short on, so she might well have kept it for herself.

