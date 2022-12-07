Kemba Walker On Being Drafted By Michael Jordan Over Kawhi Leonard And Klay Thompson: "I Ain’t Gonna Lie, That S**t Was Crazy, Like Black Jesus On The Phone."

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets may not be a super successful NBA franchise, but due to the fact that Michael Jordan owns the team, players are somewhat happy to be playing for the organization. That is valid for players who may get traded to the team or simply get drafted by them.

Kemba Walker is one such player who was drafted by the Hornets and ended up having a pretty good career with them. Walker spent 8 seasons with the franchise, and it was more than enough for him to have the most points in the history of the organization.

Considering Kemba was part of the 2011 NBA Draft class that featured the likes of Klay Thompson and Kawhi Leonard, many believe if the Hornets get a chance to somehow re-draft, they will pick someone else instead of Walker.

Kemba Walker Reveals Michael Jordan Personally Wanted Him To Play For The Hornets

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, and even after retiring from the league, his popularity is still crazy among fans and players as well.

Considering Kemba may have grown up watching Jordan play, getting drafted by his team must have been a dream come true. In a recent interview, Walker unveiled that MJ personally wanted Walker to play for the Hornets, and that's why he picked him over Kawhi and Klay.

(Starts at 2:12)

“They traded up for me, and everybody was saying that MJ did it and he wanted me. I ain’t gonna lie, that s**t was crazy, like Black Jesus on the phone. I’m like, 'Damn I’m about to play for MJ,' and then when I get there everybody is like, 'MJ wanted you, he really wanted you! Cause of the way you play!' I was like, 'Damn!'

Walker was picked by the organization using the 9th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He may have had a great time with the team, but his time with the franchise came to an end in 2019. Since then, Walker has played for the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks.

But until recently, he was out of the league. Thankfully, the Dallas Mavericks gave him a chance. Whether Walker will be successful during his stint with the Mavericks or not, that's up for debate.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.