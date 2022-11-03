Skip to main content

Kendrick Perkins Reportedly Deleted A Controversial Tweet Where He Calls Out LeBron James And The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA season on a poor note. They failed to win even a single game in the first five games of the season. Following the 0-5 start, the Lakers were forced to make some changes to their strategy. The biggest decision that the Lakers made was to start Russell Westbrook on the bench.

Making Russ come off the bench has made a lot of difference for the Purple and Gold. Following a close win against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Lakers have managed to win back-to-back games. However, the Lakers still had a huge concern about LeBron James in this game.

Despite being 37 years old, James is having a decent 2022-23 NBA season. But the King looked a shell of himself in the Lakers' win against the Pelicans. While he still had 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists to his name, James shot 0-7 from deep.

Kendrick Perkins Called Out LeBron James And The Lakers But Deleted The Tweet

At one point in the game, the Lakers had a comfortable lead over the Pelicans. Despite that, the Purple and Gold managed a close 120-117 overtime win. It seems like NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins already wrote off the Lakers even before the game was over. He called out James and the Lakers in a now-deleted tweet. But an NBA fan took a screenshot of Perkins' tweet and exposed him on Twitter.

The Pelicans went and snatched that damn game from the Lakers and they are LEGIT!!! Russ looks like he has embraced the role of coming off the bench which is a plus for the Lakers. Lebron played horrible in the 4th. Carry on...

While Perkins is not wrong about James not playing like himself in the fourth quarter, there was a reason behind his struggles. LeBron revealed in the postgame interview that he was sick over the last 3 days. James even said that as soon as he leaves the arena, he will go straight back to bed.

Hopefully, there's nothing serious about James' health, and he can get back in form for the team's upcoming games. After all, the Lakers still heavily rely on him to win games.

