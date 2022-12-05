Skip to main content

Kendrick Perkins Says Anthony Davis Is The Most Talented Power Forward In NBA History, Fans Instantly Disagreed With Him

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their amazing form over the last few games against the Washington Wizards. Following the 119-130 victory, the Lakers have now improved their record to 10-12 and are maintaining their position as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

After this sensational win, the Lakers have managed to win 8 out of their last 10 games. In most of those games, Anthony Davis has been simply sensational. Davis has been averaging insane numbers over the last 10 games and is now being looked at as a prime contender to take home the regular season MVP award.

With most of the season still left to be played, Lakers nation will hope to see more of the same from AD. After all, it seems like LeBron James has finally taken the backseat and passed the torch to Davis.

Kendrick Perkins Gets Berated By Fans For His Tweet About Anthony Davis

Former NBA player and current analyst Kendrick Perkins has been a huge supporter of Anthony Davis this season. After Davis exploded for 55 points against the Wizards, Perkins labeled Davis as the most skilled power forward to ever play in the league.

I said it once and I’ll say it again. Anthony Davis is the most SKILLED Power Forward to ever touch the damn basketball. Carry on…

While Davis is undoubtedly one of the most skilled power forwards to play in the NBA, there are a few players who were more talented than him in the same position. NBA fans on Twitter made sure to point this out to Perkins and called him out.

Fans were simply furious with Kendrick Perkins for saying this as they believe he disrespected the likes of Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Charles Barkley, and more. They believe that Perkins said that just to deliver a hot take and stay relevant. If Davis can play more healthy seasons while simultaneously winning more NBA Championships, then this debate could actually be good.

