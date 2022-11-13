Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kyrie Irving And Steve Nash As Nets Continue To Win

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Brooklyn Nets are 6-7 going into their next game against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are 2-10. The Nets have a chance to break even and go to 7-7, a situation that didn't look too possible after their start to the season. They had started the season 2-6 despite having Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all fit for the campaign. It was a situation that was still far from ideal. Simmons has looked pretty poor on his return, and Kyrie Irving is going through another major controversy.

Two significant changes happened for the Nets before their fortunes turned, Kyrie Irving was suspended, and Head Coach Steve Nash was fired. While Ime Udoka was initially expected to come in, the move got stopped, and the Nets named Jacque Vaughn as their Head Coach for the rest of the season. And it seems to have worked in their favor. They have gone 4-1 in their last 5 games. The fact that Nash's and Kyrie's absences have coincided with this means people are putting two and two together.

Kendrick Perkins Said He Was Happy For Kevin Durant But Took A Shot At Kyrie Irving And Steve Nash

Kendrick Perkins, as an analyst, is known to speak his mind. People expect him to say what he thinks without hesitation, and the situation with the Nets is no different. With the team now on a tear, he has called out Kyrie Irving and Steve Nash subtly while sharing how happy he is for KD and the rest of the roster.

"I’m actually Happy for KD and the rest of the players in that locker room right now!!! They actually have a great leader in their Head Coach and most importantly they can just focus on playing basketball and having fun while doing it. Carry on."

Kyrie, being away from the team, has put the focus back firmly on basketball, which is the key to any team finding success. Kevin Durant, being who he is, helped the team, as everything has been running through him, and that's always the recipe for success.

The Nets will be expecting to beat the Lakers, meaning that they will break even on their record for the first time this season. This time has the firepower still to make noise in the playoffs, and getting a winning record is fundamental. How the rest of the season pans out remains to be seen, but Irving's reintegration will have to be handled with the utmost care.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.