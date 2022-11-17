Skip to main content

Kenyon Martin Talks About Iconic Shaquille O'Neal Photo Where He's Dunking Over 5 Nets Players

Kenyon Martin Talks About Iconic Shaquille O'Neal Photo Where He's Dunking Over 5 Nets Players

Shaquille O'Neal was an absolute monster during his prime in the NBA. This is a man who got drafted in 1992 and was named one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history in 1996. Shaq's impact on the league was instant and lasted for a very long time, especially during the Lakers 3-peat era. 

The final championship of that era in came in 2002 when the Lakers swept the New Jersey Nets in the Finals. Shaquille O'Neal had one of the most dominant 4 game-stretches we have ever seen in the league. In that series, there's an iconic picture of Shaq dunking over all 5 Nets' players under the basket. One of those players, Kenyon Martin called that the greatest still shot in sports history on All The Smoke.   

"That's one of the greatest pictures in sports history. Still shots? That is one of the best pictures ever."

"I was the one where I was the double guy because fit wise, I couldn't do what they could do. If I did get caught on him, all I had to do was try and front him and he just pushed me up the lane. Impossible to guard. You pick you posion. Do you want to try and play him straight up? You know what he gonna do. Do you double? You got that other animal (Kobe) who'd destroy you one-on-one, destroyed us. Shaq averaging 36 and he averaged like 26, it was impossible." 

What Shaq and Kobe Bryant achieved in 2002 seemed to prove that they will be dominant for many more years. However, that was their final championship as teammates before splitting up after losing in the 2004 NBA Finals.

Shaquille O'Neal In The 2002 Finals

O'Neal averaged 36.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.8 blocks in those Finals and won a dominant third consecutive Finals MVP, becoming only the second person in NBA history to have done it after Michael Jordan. 

Shaq has since said that he found the series boring because the result was obvious to most from before a ball was even tipped. It's funny he said that the series was boring, especially when Nets fans came to the arena with bricks to mock Shaq's inability to convert free throws. That was the high-point of the early-2000s Lakers dynasty, as everything went downhill after. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us and we really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kenyon Martin Talks About Iconic Shaquille O'Neal Photo Where He's Dunking Over 5 Nets Players
NBA Media

Kenyon Martin Talks About Iconic Shaquille O'Neal Photo Where He's Dunking Over 5 Nets Players

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Danny Green Explains Why Luka Doncic Is So Tough To Guard
NBA Media

Danny Green Explains Why Luka Doncic Is So Tough To Guard

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Warriors Fans Admit They Miss Four Players From The Championship Roster
NBA Media

Warriors Fans Admit They Miss Four Players From The Championship Roster

By Orlando Silva
Amar'e Stoudemire Opens Up About The Red Wine Bath Recovery: "This Female Friend, She Gave Me A Gift"
NBA Media

Amar'e Stoudemire Opens Up About The Red Wine Bath Recovery: "This Female Friend, She Gave Me A Gift"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant Explains Why He Requested A Trade From Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Explains Why He Requested A Trade From Brooklyn Nets

By Orlando Silva
Steve Kerr's Honest Take On The End Of Golden State Warriors Dynasty
NBA Media

Steve Kerr's Honest Take On The End Of Golden State Warriors Dynasty

By Orlando Silva
Patrick Beverley's Bold Comparison Between Joel Embiid And Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley's Bold Comparison Between Joel Embiid And Shaquille O'Neal

By Orlando Silva
John Wall
NBA Media

John Wall Explains Why He's One Of The Best Two-Way Point Guards In The NBA: "I Can Really Get 30 Every Night..."

By Nico Martinez
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Breaks His Silence On Warriors' Early Season Struggles

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons Fires Back At The Haters Amid Rough Season For Nets: "They Weren’t There When I Was In The Ambulance Getting Taken To The Hospital...”
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Fires Back At The Haters Amid Rough Season For Nets: "They Weren’t There When I Was In The Ambulance Getting Taken To The Hospital...”

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Has Reportedly 'Made Progress' On His Return To The Court: "He'll Be Back With This Team And It Will Be In The Relatively Near Future."

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Player Arrested For Attempted Robbery After Ordering Gas Station Clerk To 'Hand Over The Money'
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Arrested For Attempted Robbery After Ordering Gas Station Clerk To Hand Over The Money

By Nico Martinez
Patrick Beverley Says The OKC Thunder Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him After Injuring Russell Westbrook In 2013 Playoffs
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Says The OKC Thunder Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him After Injuring Russell Westbrook In 2013 Playoffs

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Nearing Completion On The Process For His Return, Could Join The Nets On Sunday

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On His Legacy In The NBA: "All That Extra Stuff Is Bulls**t To Me."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets
NBA Media

NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets

By Nico Martinez