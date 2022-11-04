Skip to main content

Kevin Durant And Others On The Nets Have Been Frustrated With Ben Simmons, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

kevin durant ben simmons

Ben Simmons has had a rough start to the season with the Brooklyn Nets, often looking indecisive on the court. Part of this was obviously to be expected, as he is returning from a back injury and missing an entire season. Currently, Ben Simmons is averaging 6.2 RPG, 6.5 APG, and 7.3 APG for the Nets.

Aside from his actual play on the court, Ben Simmons has also had some availability issues, missing the Nets' last two games. Recently, it was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski that the combination of him not playing for the Nets and not being an impactful player currently has frustrated Kevin Durant and "others on the Nets" thus far.

"Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant for others on the Nets so far, because he has been unable to stay on the floor with a knee injury but prior to that, he has shown that he's a long way away from being back to an impactful player. It's a big part of the reason why the Nets are at the very bottom of the league defensively. None of this really works. This team was built and reconstructed around the idea that Ben Simmons would have to play a really significant role for this team especially on the defensive end, especially rebounding the basketball and certainly facilitating on offense. There's no indication right now that Ben Simmons is close to being back to anywhere near the player he once was".

It remains to be seen how Ben Simmons does going forward. It is easy to see why his play has been frustrating to Kevin Durant and others, and hopefully, he is able to bounce back and do better in the future.

The Brooklyn Nets Have Struggled Thus Far

For a number of reasons, the Brooklyn Nets have had a rough start to the season. They have already fired coach Steve Nash, and we'll see how well they do under their next coach.

Obviously, a big part of the drama around the Nets in recent memory has been around Kyrie Irving, but even before that, Kevin Durant requested a trade during the offseason. This version of the Brooklyn Nets has been known for the instability surrounding it.

Hopefully, we will see the Brooklyn Nets figure things out, as they are clearly a team that has talent on the roster. However, as of right now, it's hard to say that it will happen in the near future.

YOU MAY LIKE

kevin durant ben simmons
NBA Media

Kevin Durant And Others On The Nets Have Been Frustrated With Ben Simmons, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Lee Tran
Bronny And Bryce James Do Iconic LeBron James’ Pre-Game Ritual: “Like Father, Like Sons”
NBA Media

Bronny And Bryce James Do Iconic LeBron James’ Pre-Game Ritual: “Like Father, Like Sons”

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Once Explained Why Muhammad Ali Is The GOAT: ''Not Because Of What He Did In The Ring''
NBA Media

LeBron James Once Explained Why Muhammad Ali Is The GOAT: ''Not Because Of What He Did In The Ring''

By Orlando Silva
kyrie lakers
NBA Trade Rumors

The Lakers Were Unwilling To Offer Kyrie Irving A Long-Term Guaranteed Contract In An Offseason Sign-And-Trade, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Lee Tran
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Ignored Joe Tsai's Text Messages Amid Ongoing Scandal

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O’Neal Blasts Kanye West For Talking About His Business: “I Got More Money Than You, So Why Would I Listen To You”
NBA Media

Shaquille O’Neal Blasts Kanye West For Talking About His Business: “I Got More Money Than You, So Why Would I Listen To You”

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving's Former Coach, Jim Boylan, Says NBA Star May Never Play For The Nets Again

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans
NBA Media

NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans

By Orlando Silva
Zach Lowe Questions If Draymond Green Was Ever A Star In The NBA
NBA Media

Zach Lowe Questions If Draymond Green Was Ever A Star In The NBA

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kyrie Irving Stops Following Brooklyn Nets On Twitter After Getting Suspended
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Stops Following Brooklyn Nets On Twitter After Getting Suspended

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Shows Brilliant Memory By Describing How The Spurs And Celtics Made The Same 3-Point Play Darvin Ham Prepared For Matt Ryan
NBA Media

LeBron James Shows Brilliant Memory By Describing How The Spurs And Celtics Made The Same 3-Point Play Darvin Ham Prepared For Matt Ryan

By Orlando Silva
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
NBA Media

Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season

By Aaron Abhishek
Kevin Love Was Warned By His Trainer When A Cavaliers Executive Pissed Off LeBron James: "Don't Be Surprised If He Has 25 Points This Quarter."
NBA Media

Kevin Love Was Warned By His Trainer When A Cavaliers Executive Pissed Off LeBron James: "Don't Be Surprised If He Has 25 Points This Quarter."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Aaron Abhishek
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

LaMelo Ball, And Nick Young Make Surprising Statements About Kyrie Irving Controversy

By Nico Martinez
Adam Silver
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Blasts NBA Commissioner Adam Silver For Not Punishing Kyrie Irving And Draymond Green

By Nico Martinez