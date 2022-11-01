Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Believes Passing Vince Carter On The All-Time Scoring List Is A 'Full-Circle Moment' For Him

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have finally snapped out of their losing streak this season. Following a comfortable win against the Indiana Pacers, the Nets have now improved their record to 2-5. This is a glimpse of happiness for the organization amidst a lot of chaos, thanks to Kyrie Irving.

As usual, KD had a dominant game and recorded 36 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists while playing 39 minutes. The 34-year-old is doing everything in his power to help the Nets win games, and he succeeded in doing so against the Pacers.

Apart from that, it was a special night for Durant due to another reason. Behind his 36 points performance, Durant has now surpassed Vince Carter on the all-time scoring list. The Slim Reaper is now in the 19th spot with 25,754 points to his name. 

 Kevin Durant Shares Heartwarming Story After Passing Vince Carter On the All-Time Scoring List

KD was obviously asked about his thoughts on moving to the 19th spot on the all-time scoring list after a satisfying win against the Pacers. The 2x NBA champion explained it meant a lot to him and how passing Vince Carter has completed a full circle of life for him.

"It means a lot. I love to score the ball. That's the name of the game. That's why we play basketball – to put points on the board, to shift the game, to be mentioned with the greats, to pass somebody I looked up to as a kid – my first NBA jersey was Vince Carter's when he was in Toronto. So that's a full-circle moment for me. Grateful for all my teammates along the way that helped me throughout these years, my coaches as well. Everybody just chipped in and helped make me the player that I am today. I just got to keep going."

Durant is widely regarded as one of the best scorers to ever play in the NBA, and it's good to see him move up spots on the all-time scoring list. But there is no way that Durant would be satisfied with achieving just that this season. His eyes are set on the ultimate goal of winning the NBA title with the Brooklyn Nets.

