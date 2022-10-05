Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Delivers Hilarious Response When Asked About When His Prime Started: "September 19th, 1988..."

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant may be one of the best basketball players on the planet, but he's also one of the most active Twitter users in all of the NBA.

Frequently, the MVP can be found on the social media website, either defending his teammates or defending his legacy. He also clowns fans who dare to attach his handle to any controversial takes.

On Wednesday, Durant went viral for another one of his infamous fan responses -- and this may be his finest one yet. Check it out:

@KDTrey5 When would you say your prime started im tryna show somebody something

Sept 29th, 1988 

For those that don't know, September 19th, 1988 is KD's birthday, which essentially means that he's saying his prime started at birth. A truly hilarious and epic clap back from Durant, for sure, but there are definitely some bigger questions he has to answer this year.

Kevin Durant Is Ready To Lead The Brooklyn Nets After Chaotic Summer

Last season, the Nets suffered an embarrassing loss to the Boston Celtics, who swept them in the very first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. In the weeks following that series, Durant put in a trade request to team owner Joe Tsai that sent the whole league in a tailspin.

But after failing to find a new team over the summer, Durant was forced to make peace with the Nets and return to play with Steve Nash, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons.

Now, Durant sees that he has the opportunity to win big with this squad.

"I felt like we had a good team," Durant told reporters. “I felt like this is the place I said I wanted to be. We started to set something up in the future to be a solid team. So to be honest I thought this was still a great option, too. When you look at the grand scheme of things, we haven't been healthy at all for two years. Each playoffs we didn't have major guys ... So when you got $50 million dollars on your bench this last playoffs with Joe and Ben ... I want to see what our team looks like in full."

Needless to say, only time will tell what kind of season this shapes up to be for the Nets. On the one hand, it could end in disaster after so much chaos last year. On the flip side, things may only be going up from here.

As for Kevin Durant, we know what to expect from him already. No matter which of his teammates shows up to play, he's going to deliver greatness every single night and there's no reason to expect anything different this time around.

