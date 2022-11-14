Kevin Durant Explained The Moment When He Pissed Off Lakers Bench And Patrick Beverley

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The supposed two of the best teams in the NBA over the last few seasons locked horns against each other. Yes, we are talking about the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. While the two teams may not be having the best of the season, fans were still excited about the matchup.

It ended with the Lakers finally ending another 5-game losing streak and improving their record to 3-10. Anthony Davis played a crucial role in the victory, with Russell Westbrook continuing his brilliance off the bench. As for the Nets, Kevin Durant gave his best, but even his 31-point performance wasn't enough.

Speaking of Durant, he has managed to score 25 plus points in each game this season, it has obviously made him a target for the opposing team's defense every time when he enters the court.

Kevin Durant Explains How He Knew The Lakers Respect His Game

For the most part of the game, the Slim Reaper was defended by Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley. In the postgame interview, KD explained how one instant when he scored against the Lakers pissed off Pat Bev and the team. He revealed it simultaneously revealed that the Purple and Gold showed respect for his game.

"So, Pat Bev and about 4 or 5 of their guys are like, 'Get up! Get up!' And he didn't get up so I shot it they was just all so pissed. It's funny when the whole team coaching up on my possessions on defense. I think it’s cute. It shows they got a lot of respect for my game. That moment was cool right there."

As Durant mentioned, Beverley and the entire Lakers defense may have been following the scouting report, but he still managed to score in that possession. It once again proves that Durant is unarguably one of the best scorers of our generation.

Over the last few games, since the promotion of Jacque Vaughn as the head coach of the team, the Nets have improved a lot. However, in order to really take the next step, they need Kyrie Irving back.

