Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Explains The Reason For His Iconic Twitter Profile Picture

Kevin Durant

Nets star Kevin Durant acts just as fearless behind the screen as he does on the court. When he's not giving your favorite team 40, he's going to war with the fans and media online via Twitter, a place he has really gotten comfortable with over the years.

Since joining the Nets, and really long before that, KD has used the platform as a way to personally check his naysayers. Interestingly enough, even his profile picture on the site is a reference to the haters.

For those that don't know, Durant's Twitter picture features a meme from the “Unpopular Opinion Swords” meme based on a scene from the movie “Tangled.”

In a clip from 'the Boardroom' this week, Durant broke it down again and explained how it pictures how he feels pinned up against all the haters.

Q: "Why is your Twitter profile pic from a scene on the Disney movie Tangled?"

Durant: "Because I feel like a lot of people got their knives aimed at me and I'm back just chillin' with a smirk on my face."

The Real Reason Why Kevin Durant Is Always Arguing The Fans Online

A star of Durant's caliber doesn't usually waste his time trying to engage with the haters on social media, but KD is a special case. While he has yet to explain the frequency of his social media usage, he has explained why he bothers to go back and forth with randoms.

Durant has not been kind to his critics on social media, and it's something he often gets heavily criticized for. For a guy with so much talent, fame, and fortune, why does he feel the need to constantly exchange blows with fans who decide to share their basketball opinions on Twitter?

The 2x Finals MVP actually gave us the answer himself in a response to one user...

"Its why I still have twitter...they want me to act professional on the internet. No, I won’t lol," Durant tweeted.

The truth is, Durant has every right to defend himself. Just like his picture illustrates, he's always hearing the noise from his critics and still manages to crack a smile through it all.

This season, Durant is hoping to stick it to the haters once and for all by bringing the Nets back from the brink and leading them to a title run.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Explains The Reason For His Iconic Twitter Profile Picture

By Nico Martinez
Kyle Kuzma
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Kyle Kuzma Could Earn Up To $25M Per Year On New Deal Next Summer

By Nico Martinez
50 Greatest Point Guards In NBA History
NBA

50 Greatest Point Guards In NBA History

By Eddie Bitar
The Los Angeles Lakers All-Time GOAT Pyramid
NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers All-Time GOAT Pyramid

By Eddie Bitar
Kawhi Leonard
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says He Has 'No Faith' In Kawhi Leonard This Season

By Nico Martinez
When Giannis Antetokounmpo Tried Prank Calling LeBron James And Asked About His Refrigerator
NBA Media

When Giannis Antetokounmpo Tried Prank Calling LeBron James And Asked About His Refrigerator

By Orlando Silva
Isiah Thomas Revealed That Karl Malone Surprisingly Called Him And Almost Cried When Apologizing To Him After The Last Dance
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Revealed That Karl Malone Surprisingly Called Him And Almost Cried When Apologizing To Him After The Last Dance

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Explains How He Became One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time
NBA Media

Former NBA Point Guard Gets Real On What Kind Of Reaction LeBron James Will Get In Return To Cleveland

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Finally Reveals Why He Calls Himself 'The Slim Reaper'

By Nico Martinez
NBA Insider Reveals How Much Power Trae Young Holds Within The Hawks Organization
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals How Much Power Trae Young Holds Within The Hawks Organization

By Orlando Silva
Kawhi Leonard Says Nobody Loves Playing Basketball More Than Him
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Says Nobody Loves Playing Basketball More Than Him

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan Once Explained How Despite Being Good Friends And Loving Him Like A Brother ''Kobe Stole All My Moves''
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Explained How Despite Being Good Friends And Loving Him Like A Brother ''Kobe Stole All My Moves''

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant Reveals The Funniest Thing He's Heard Of Himself On The Internet
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals The Funniest Thing He's Heard Of Himself On The Internet

By Orlando Silva
Fans Debate About The Athlete Of The Century: LeBron James Is The Only NBA Player On The List
NBA Media

Fans Debate About The Athlete Of The Century: LeBron James Is The Only NBA Player On The List

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kristaps Porzingis Gets Brutally Honest On His Failed Partnership With Luka Doncic
NBA Media

Kristaps Porzingis Gets Brutally Honest On His Failed Partnership With Luka Doncic

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Suns And Hawks Interested In Kyle Kuzma
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Suns And Hawks Interested In Kyle Kuzma

By Orlando Silva