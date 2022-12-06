Kevin Durant Explains The Reason For His Iconic Twitter Profile Picture

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nets star Kevin Durant acts just as fearless behind the screen as he does on the court. When he's not giving your favorite team 40, he's going to war with the fans and media online via Twitter, a place he has really gotten comfortable with over the years.

Since joining the Nets, and really long before that, KD has used the platform as a way to personally check his naysayers. Interestingly enough, even his profile picture on the site is a reference to the haters.

For those that don't know, Durant's Twitter picture features a meme from the “Unpopular Opinion Swords” meme based on a scene from the movie “Tangled.”

In a clip from 'the Boardroom' this week, Durant broke it down again and explained how it pictures how he feels pinned up against all the haters.

Q: "Why is your Twitter profile pic from a scene on the Disney movie Tangled?"



Durant: "Because I feel like a lot of people got their knives aimed at me and I'm back just chillin' with a smirk on my face."

The Real Reason Why Kevin Durant Is Always Arguing The Fans Online

A star of Durant's caliber doesn't usually waste his time trying to engage with the haters on social media, but KD is a special case. While he has yet to explain the frequency of his social media usage, he has explained why he bothers to go back and forth with randoms.

Durant has not been kind to his critics on social media, and it's something he often gets heavily criticized for. For a guy with so much talent, fame, and fortune, why does he feel the need to constantly exchange blows with fans who decide to share their basketball opinions on Twitter?



The 2x Finals MVP actually gave us the answer himself in a response to one user...



"Its why I still have twitter...they want me to act professional on the internet. No, I won’t lol," Durant tweeted.

The truth is, Durant has every right to defend himself. Just like his picture illustrates, he's always hearing the noise from his critics and still manages to crack a smile through it all.

This season, Durant is hoping to stick it to the haters once and for all by bringing the Nets back from the brink and leading them to a title run.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.