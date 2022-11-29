Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Explains Why He Laughed At A Defender Before He Scored On A Tough Finish

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers we have ever seen in the NBA and he shows no signs of slowing down even in his mid-30s. The former MVP is playing at an extremely high level right now as he is averaging 30.0 points per game on 54.8% shooting from the field.

He is a walking bucket and has played the biggest part in helping the Brooklyn Nets steady the ship somewhat, as they have won 5 of their last 7 games to get to 11-11 on the season. The latest win came over the Magic and Durant was truly magical in the game as he scored a season-high 45 points. LeBron James was just one of many who were left impressed with KD and while he was torching the Magic, there was a moment that caught everyone's attention.

Durant started off hot with 12 points in the first quarter and toward the end of it, Orlando's Kevon Harris got really physical while guarding him. Durant proceeded to laugh in his face and then scored on a tough finish for an and-1. The clip went viral and after the game, KD was asked why he laughed at Harris.

(starts at 2:06 mark):

"I was just seeing that clip too. He was just extra physical using his hands like, this is legal but it was just a lot you know and I was just wondering if the ref was going to call something, he didn't. He let us play on and I just thought it was funny how physical he was. We all just having a good time playing the game."

Considering how the Celtics had so much success by getting very physical with Durant, it isn't a surprise that other teams are trying it as well. No one has had anywhere close to the success the Celtics had against him though, as you need guys like Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart to really bother Durant and not many teams have defenders of that caliber.

KD was also asked after the game about potentially being in the running for MVP but said he doesn't care about it. He stated that he doesn't care about accolades at this point of his career and the only thing that really matters to him would be another championship.

