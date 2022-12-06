Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Finally Reveals Why He Calls Himself 'The Slim Reaper'

Kevin Durant

12x NBA All-Star Kevin Durant goes by many names. From 'Durantula' to 'Easy Money Sniper,' the Nets sharpshooter has a historically great lineup of nicknames.

Out of all of his nicknames, however, 'The Slip Reaper' may be the most mysterious of all. For years, fans have wondered about its origins and meaning.

But in a video on 'the Boardroom' this Tuesday, KD himself finally settled the mystery once and for all. Apparently, it really is just as simple as it sounds.

"Q: "Why do you call yourself 'The Slim Reaper?'"

Durant: "Cause I'm skinny and I do my work at night."

Durant has always been honest with the media, and it seems this was another example of him being candid about this life. Nicknames aside, can Durant actually take this Nets team anywhere this season?

Kevin Durant Rising The MVP Ladder Amid Heroic Performance For Nets

Somehow, even through all the drama and chaos that has surrounded the team, Durant has managed to get his team on the right side of .500 and completely locked in on basketball after a horrific start.

According to Durant, it's playing with a carefree attitude that has allowed him to find his stride this year.

After pulling his regular heroics again on Wednesday, with a 39-point masterpiece in a 113-107 win over the Wizards, Durant revealed his secrets to the media and explained the mentality that has allowed him to thrive on the basketball court.

“Just playing care-free basketball, that’s the best way to play,” Kevin Durant said of his hot stretch. “Sometimes when you want to win too much, you get in your own way, you distract yourself a bit, and you’re worried about the results too much. So I just try to focus on the process of each possession. I’m trying to stay mentally above everything and just keep grinding out every single possession. Every rep means something to me.”

No matter what nicknames Durant chooses to call himself, he's someone who's able to back it up with dominating play on the court.

This season, with averages of 29.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game on 55.3% shooting, KD is playing like one of the best in the world and there's no sign that he'll be slowing down anytime soon.

