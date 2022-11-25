Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James is close to making history in the NBA, as he keeps chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. The King is pretty close to becoming the all-time scoring leader, which would put his legend on a different level.

LeBron James could break this record in February, according to an ESPN prediction, and every fan and even the haters are paying attention to LeBron's journey to one of the hardest accomplishments not only in the NBA but sports in general.

Kareem held this record for many years and even though some players were on their way to surpassing him, only LeBron has had the consistency and longevity to be this close to surpassing the legendary center.

Kevin Durant Gets Real On LeBron James Breaking The All-Time Scoring Record

As the King gets close to this big achievement, some of his peers have talked about it, and some have big praise for the 4x NBA champion. Kevin Durant, his long-time friend and rival, recently spoke about this, saying nothing but good things about LeBron.

"To be the No. 1 in anything, there's 8 billion people in the world, we just figured that out last week, so to be the No. 1 of all time at scoring the basketball, I'm sure it's going to be a range of emotions for him," Durant said, via Nick Friedell of ESPN. "But to be in an era where we see this live is pretty cool as well. You probably can't even describe the emotions and feelings him and his family and his friends are going to go through, but it's cool to see it up close."

At some point in his career, Durant was believed to be the one to break this record, but injuries started messing with him and now looks hard for him to dethrone Kareem or get close to LeBron.

"I never really thought of it," Durant said. "I heard the talks, especially early on in my career when I was doing stuff the LeBrons, the Michael Jordans have done in the league as far as scoring, but I know how tough it is to consistently do this year in and year out, day in and day out. A lot of stuff is out of your control. But I just try to come in and be the best version of myself I can be, and whatever happens, happens."

LeBron has been dealing with injuries this season, missing a couple of games for the Purple and Gold. They managed to survive without him, and now that the King is back, Lakers Nation hopes to see the best version of LeBron and his team. It's unclear when he will break this record, but with every game he plays, he'll get closer to that.

