Kevin Durant Hilariously Autographs A Nets Fans' Forehead In Viral Video

For all the trouble Kevin Durant likes to stir up on social media, he really is a man of the people. This week, that was proven the case once again thanks to a clip that went viral on Twitter.

The scene apparently took place a team even in the city this Saturday. Per the request of one wild Nets fan, Durant signed his shaved head before dipping him up with a smile, and it made for quite a special moment.

We don't know what compelled the fan to have Durant sign his head, of all things, but it's pretty surprising that KD was so willing to go along with it. In the end, though it got some laughs from the crowd and it spread some all-around good vibes for a team that hasn't had a lot to cheer for this season.

The Brooklyn Nets Are Still Recovering From Chaotic Offseason

The Nets have been through a lot in the past month and a half. Kyrie Irving was suspended after anti-semitic claims, Ben Simmons is still struggling to find his form, and losses have come in abundance as they try to figure things out.

The good news is, help is on the way soon with Kyrie Irving set to return on Sunday. Reports say he has made peace with the team after going 'above and beyond' to make amends for his mistakes.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Kyrie was really committed to showing the team that he's not what people said and did so much more than he was initially asked and expected to do.

Sources close to the Nets and the league say that both sides are happy with what Irving has done throughout the process, especially given the number of community leaders he has met with. One source, who was granted anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, said that Irving chose to go “above and beyond” what was asked of him.

Besides Irving, Ben Simmons has also looked better as of late, pouring in a season-high 15 points on 100% shooting against the Trail Blazers.

if things continue in this direction for Brooklyn, we could see things start to flip for them pretty soon. At this point, however, it's impossible to give them the benefit of the doubt after all they've done over the past three seasons.

