Credit: Fadeaway World

While the Los Angeles Lakers were the center of attention after a dismal 0-5 start, the Brooklyn Nets were having a horror show of their own in the shadows. A 125-116 loss to the Pacers on Saturday night made it 4 straight defeats and it dropped them to 1-5 on the season.

Head coach Steve Nash called that loss a disaster and this kind of start is the last thing the Nets needed after all the turmoil in the offseason. Kevin Durant also said they were pissed after the loss and they had a chance at making amends for it as they played the Pacers again on Monday night.

Kevin Durant Hilariously Corrected A Reporter Who Said He Had 34 Points Against The Pacers

KD made sure they weren't going to lose that one and he set the tone early with 13 points in the first quarter as the Nets jumped out to a 33-18 lead. They then managed to keep the Pacers at arm's length the rest of the way to win 116-109. After the game, KD spoke to Meghan Triplett on the court and when she mentioned that he had 34 points in the game, Durant was quick to correct her.

Meghan Triplett: "34 points tonight, it's your 7th game in a row with 25+ more points, what is allowing you to be so effective at the rim."



Kevin Durant: "I thought I had 36, but I'll take 34."



Meghan Triplett: "You had 36, excuse me."

The players always know their numbers and KD immediately looked up at the scoreboard when she said he had 34. It is now 7 straight games with over 25 points as she said and for all the struggles that the Nets have had, KD has been outstanding on the offensive end. He is averaging 32.6 points on 52.4% shooting from the field and if the Nets can sort out their issues on defense, then they will start getting some more wins on the board.

During this game, KD also passed Vince Carter to rise to 19th on the all-time scoring list. Durant said that Carter was the first player he watched and idolized as a kid and that it was special to pass him while playing for the Nets.