Kevin Durant Honestly Weighs In On Steve Nash’s Ejection Against Milwaukee Bucks: "My First Few Years Steve Used To Talk So Crazy To The Refs, So When He Didn't Get A Tech As A Coach, I'm Like 'Where Is That Sh1?"

Steve Nash had his first ejection as head coach when the Brooklyn Nets played the Milwaukee Bucks. The ouster though didn't come as a surprise to Kevin Durant.

In his postgame press conference following the 110-99 loss to the Bucks, Durant was asked whether he has seen Nash that angry and animated before. The Nets coach had to even be held back by the team and coaching staff as he shouted at the referees.

And in reply, Durant recalled how it had been in the past, and that he always wondered how Nash seemed to get away. Per The New York Post, he remarked:

“Yeah. I watched him play for 20 years. I’ve seen him talk sh1t to the refs…My first few years Steve used to talk so crazy to the refs, so when he didn’t get a tech as a coach, I’m like ‘where is that sh1?’ Because he’s feisty."

Nash's fury came to the fore when Patty Mills attempted to draw a charge from Giannis Antetokounmpo but was instead whistled up for a blocking foul. This had the Nets head honcho in shock and surprise. His eventual screaming saw him ejected.

The Brooklyn Nets Have Not Had An Ideal Start To The Season

The Nets are 1-3 so far with just one win against the Toronto Raptors. Their recent 99-110 loss to the Bucks makes it their second defeat in a row after caving to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier.

There have been multiple reports doing the rounds that Nash will start feeling the heat if the results don't see a turnaround as the season progresses. Ben Simmons suiting up for the side hasn't really done much as the guard was fouled out for the second time in the season.

Up next, Brooklyn faces the Indiana Pacers twice where they will hope for a course correction and that they could climb higher up the ladder. At the time of writing, the Bucks are atop the Eastern Conference with the Boston Celtics placed second.

