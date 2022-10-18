Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Is Excited About Guarding Zion Williamson This Season: "It’s Going To Be Exciting Times When Guys Get Healthy, Especially The Marquee Guys In This League."

After missing the entire last season due to injury, Zion Williamson is finally back and he looks in the best shape of his short NBA career. Zion showed a glimpse of his strength in the NBA preseason.

With the 2022-23 NBA season officially starting today, fans will soon be able to see the New Orleans Pelicans' star in action during the regular season. The Pelicans will face none other than Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets for their season opener on Wednesday.

The Pelicans are expected to have a great season in the Western Conference and the Nets are expected to be one of the contenders to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2023 NBA season.

Evidently, fans are incredibly excited about this matchup. Along with fans, Kevin Durant seems pretty thrilled about guarding Zion in the season opener.

Kevin Durant Wants To Guard Zion Williamson In The Season Opener

In the Pelicans vs. Nets game on Wednesday, one of the most anticipated battles is between Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant. Fans expect a good game all around with KD or Zion taking over during crunch time.

Ahead of the much-talked-about match, Kevin Durant recently shared his thoughts on Zion getting back and how does he feel about playing against him.

“It’s a matchup problem for a lot of people, so we got our work cut out [with] him. It’s going to be exciting times when guys get healthy, especially the marquee guys in this league. We've seen guys at 6'7 who can get up and down the floor and move, but not at that level though."

Ever since entering the league, fans and the media have been waiting for Zion's hype to finally kick in. After a couple of years of wait, many believe that Williamson will finally show his true talent this season and lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a good season. And what better way to do it against Kevin Durant and the Nets?

