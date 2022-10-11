Skip to main content

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Cam Thomas Had A Very Interesting Shooting Contest At The Nets Practice: "No One Could Miss"

There's arguably no team who has had to deal with more drama than the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason. After having an underwhelming 2021-22 NBA season, the Nets' superstar Kevin Durant requested for a trade. Fortunately, the Nets management was able to convince KD to stay, and he will be donning the Nets jersey this season.

Apart from him, Kyrie Irving is also staying with the franchise despite numerous rumors linking him to other NBA teams. Another exciting thing for the Nets fanbase is that Ben Simmons is finally healthy.

If the Nets' Big 3, alongside promising young players such as Cam Thomas, can stay healthy and in form throughout the regular season, the Nets have a great chance at having a decent playoff run.

The Brooklyn Nets Players' Have A Shooting Contest

In order to succeed in today's NBA, franchises need good three-point shooters on their rosters. We have seen the importance of having good shooters come playoff time.

The Nets have seemingly some of the finest three-point shooters on the team, apart from Ben Simmons. So it's always fun for fans to see the players engaging in a shooting contest. Previously, the Los Angeles Lakers' star players — LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, also had a similar contest where James ended up losing it.

For the Nets, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Cam Thomas competed in the contest. Looking at the short clip posted on Twitter, the competition seemed neck-to-neck as all three players looked in great form.

It looked like Kevin Durant won the contest. This is no surprise since KD is regarded as one of the best scorers of all time, and he is a great shooter as well. It seems like the chemistry between Durant and other players isn't ruined. He was having fun and seemingly enjoyed this little competition.

