Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Makes Appearance At Annual 'Practice In The Park' Event In Brooklyn

Kevin Durant

This summer has come full circle for Kevin Durant. After leading his team to the NBA playoffs last spring, the Nets collapsed in the first round against Boston, losing in a 4-0 series sweep that sent the franchise into a tailspin.

Now, just over a week to go before the start of the season, and Durant is back with the Nets and preparing for another 82-game stretch.

In fact, during the team's annual public practice event this weekend, Durant made sure to make his attendance known and was all smiles as he played before an excited crowd.

After such a chaotic summer, this is the sort of scene that experts thought impossible just a few months ago. When Durant made his trade request, it essentially broke his relationship with the franchise, and that is not going to be repaired overnight.

Kevin Durant Will Return To The Nets After Failed Trade Demand This Summer

But now that he is back, and the team is intact, what has he got to lose by giving it his best shot?

The Brooklyn swing man spoke out on his return to Brooklyn for the first time and revealed what it was that brought him back.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Durant did not show any signs of giving up. In fact, he expressed a lot of faith and optimism about how far they can go.

"I felt like we had a good team, Durant told reporters. “I felt like this is the place I said I wanted to be. We started to set something up in the future to be a solid team. So to be honest I thought this was still a great option, too."

"When you look at the grand scheme of things, we haven't been healthy at all for two years. Each playoffs we didn't have major guys ... So when you got $50 million dollars on your bench this last playoffs with Joe and Ben ... I want to see what our team looks like in full."

Needless to say, the Nets are going to have more than their fair share of doubters this season. After what they went through in the last campaign, nobody is really expecting much from them.

But with Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and others, Brooklyn has enough talent to compete against anyone. All they need is for their guys to lock in and stay ready for the grind of an 82-game season.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Makes Appearance At Annual 'Practice In The Park' Event In Brooklyn

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers First Preseason Win Against The Golden State Warriors: "Anthony Davis Is Going To Be A Monster This Season"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers First Preseason Win Against The Golden State Warriors: "Anthony Davis Is Going To Be A Monster This Season"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Erik Spoelstra Doesn't Think The Brooklyn Nets Will Struggle To Fix Locker Room Issues After Dramatic Offseason: "Just Start The Season And A Lot Of Things Are Forgotten"
NBA Media

Erik Spoelstra Doesn't Think The Brooklyn Nets Will Struggle To Fix Locker Room Issues After Dramatic Offseason: "Just Start The Season And A Lot Of Things Are Forgotten"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
De'Aaron Fox
NBA Media

De'Aaron Fox Says He Has Never Considered Requesting A Trade From The Kings: "Just Knowing That You Could Be Traded At Any Second Anyway, I’m Not Really Thinking About That..."

By Nico Martinez
Bob Myers and Draymond Green
NBA Media

Warriors GM Bob Myers Says He Will Do Everything In His Power To Keep Draymond Green On The Warriors: "He Is So Important To What I Believe Is Our Past, Our Present, And Our Future."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Analyst David Thorpe Goes Off On The Modern State Of NBA Coaching- "They're Not Talking To Their Players And When They Do, They're Kissing Their A**."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst David Thorpe Goes Off On The Modern State Of NBA Coaching: "They're Not Talking To Their Players And When They Do, They're Kissing Their A**."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green Vows To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "It's A Reason Jordan's Locker Is Next To Mine, From Day One... That Dynamic Has Changed A Little Bit, It's On Me To Make That Right And Get It Back."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Vows To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "It's A Reason Jordan's Locker Is Next To Mine, From Day One... That Dynamic Has Changed A Little Bit, It's On Me To Make That Right And Get It Back."

By Gautam Varier
Dennis Schroder
NBA Media

New Los Angeles Laker Dennis Schroder Checks Out His Locker And Gets Some Shots Up In Viral Video: "That's Tough, Right Next To Westbrook..."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green Repeatedly Called Jordan Poole 'A B*tch' For Calling Fouls Before Hitting Poole In The Face
NBA Media

NBA Agent Confirms The Warriors Value Jordan Poole Over Draymond Green: "Poole Is Obviously The Priority..."

By Nico Martinez
Carmelo Anthony's Message To Kobe Bryant During 2008 Olympics: “We Don’t Need Lakers Kobe. We Need Team USA Kobe.”
NBA Media

Carmelo Anthony's Message To Kobe Bryant During 2008 Olympics: “We Don’t Need Lakers Kobe. We Need Team USA Kobe.”

By Aditya Mohapatra
Dave McMenamin Says NBA Team Would Trade 10 Years Worth Of Draft Picks For Victor Wembanyama
NBA Media

Dave McMenamin Says NBA Team Would Trade 10 Years Worth Of Draft Picks For Victor Wembanyama

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Player Royce White Calls LeBron James A Sellout For Not Sticking Up For Hong Kong: "He Was Given A Billion Dollars To Keep His Mouth Shut About The Single Greatest Humanitarian Crisis Of Our Generation..."
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Royce White Says LeBron James Is A Sellout For Not Sticking Up For Hong Kong: "He Was Given A Billion Dollars To Keep His Mouth Shut About The Single Greatest Humanitarian Crisis Of Our Generation..."

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook's Bold Assessment Of His Shooting Abilities: "I Know I'm A Good Shooter, And I'm Very Confident In Myself And My Ability To Shoot The Basketball."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook's Bold Assessment Of His Shooting Abilities: "I Know I'm A Good Shooter, And I'm Very Confident In Myself And My Ability To Shoot The Basketball."

By Orlando Silva
Ja Morant Shuts Down Talks Of Jordan Poole Potentially Being Traded To The Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Media

Ja Morant Shuts Down Talks Of Jordan Poole Potentially Being Traded To The Memphis Grizzlies

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Roast Draymond Green After Old Clip Of Him Saying He Won't Punch Someone On The Basketball Court Goes Viral: "This Aged Like Milk."
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Might Be 'Skeptical' That Draymond Green Will Change His Behavior, Says Insider

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Says He's Very Cautious When Women Approach Him: "I Wonder Who Sent Them."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says He's Very Cautious When Women Approach Him: "I Wonder Who Sent Them."

By Orlando Silva