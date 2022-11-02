Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Makes It Clear That He Doesn’t Need More Help To Win With The Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant is regarded as one of the best players in the NBA. The 34-year-old has been in sensational form this season and recently passed Vince Carter on the all-time NBA scoring list as well. But despite all the efforts of KD, the Brooklyn Nets cannot seem to win games consistently. It was proved once again when the team ended up losing against the Chicago Bulls.

KD may have recorded 32 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists in a losing effort against the Bulls. The Nets are currently 2-6 and do not seem like the frontrunners to win the 2023 NBA Championship. Keeping that in mind, it has led to many wondering if the Nets should get more help for Kevin Durant so that he can finally win games with the organization.

Kevin Durant Shuts Down The Narrative About Needing More Help To Win

After spending the first 9 seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Durant ended up joining the Golden State Warriors in 2016. He formed a dynasty with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green with the Warriors.

During his stint with the Dubs, he ended up winning two NBA titles in three years. But due to several reasons, Durant decided to leave the Warriors in 2019 and formed yet another dynamic duo with Kyrie Irving.

For a while, the Nets created a superteam by adding James Harden to the roster alongside KD and Kyrie, but that experiment failed miserably. Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons. While on paper, it felt like KD got yet another All-Star caliber team, Simmons is not playing at that level this season.

Love u my brother but please stop. I’m playing ball for a living, that’s really enough for me.

On Twitter, KD made sure to deny the claims of needing more help to win games. If anything, he's happy with the fact that he's getting a chance to play basketball for a living. At the end of the day, this is a great attitude from the Slim Reaper, but will he be able to have a decent playoff run with the Nets this season? That remains a burning question.

