Kevin Durant On His Rivalry Against LeBron James: "I Guess It's Cool That We’re Still Relevant At An Older Age And People Want To Come Watch Us Play."

During the 2010s, Kevin Durant and LeBron James were two of the biggest superstars in the NBA. Both players won multiple NBA Championships and a plethora of individual accolades along with the titles. Up until 2018, fans got used to seeing James and Durant face off against each other from time to time. But since 2018, the two players are yet to play even a single game against each other.

They could have ended that streak in the Sunday night matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately, LBJ was sidelined due to an injury.

Even before the game, KD recently expressed his thoughts on not playing against James in recent years. The Nets superstar expressed his desire to play against the King again like the good old days.

Kevin Durant Loves The Fact That Fans Still Want To See His Matchup Against LeBron James

LeBron James is all set to turn 38 years old next month, while KD is 34 years old. So it's obvious that their era will soon be over, and fans will remember it for ages. Despite being in the last stages of their careers, NBA fans around the globe want to see them lock horns.

In the postgame conference after losing against the Lakers, KD shared his honest opinion on so many fans still tuning in to watch a potential battle between him and James.

(Starts at 2:08)

"I guess that it's cool that we are still relevant at an older age and people want to come and watch us play. We text here and there every once in a while but I need to talk to him tonight."

KD on playing against the Lakers without LeBron James, "Tonight they played great without him but like usually he's a load to deal with. So we need the wins lately so to have him off the floor is supposed to be an easier game, but they played great tonight"

In recent days, KD has been showing nothing but appreciation for LeBron James. He even revealed that James is on his Mount Rushmore of small forward in the history of the NBA.

