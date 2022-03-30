Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Reacts To His MySpace Profile Going Viral: "Me And My Cousin Tia Coding This In 03"

Kevin Durant is one of the most popular athletes in the world. While he has gained most of his fan following by playing basketball at an elite level, there are more contributing factors to his popularity as well.

For starters, the Brooklyn Nets superstar is quite active on Twitter. He uses his Twitter account for various reasons, from talking to fans to now posting memes as well.

Recently, an image of KD's MySpace profile surfaced on Twitter. Of course, almost instantly it went viral and fans from all around the globe reacted to it. One might wonder if Durant would take offense to that.

No, that's not what happened. Instead, The Slim Reaper reacted to that profile through another popular meme. He tweeted:

"Me and my cousin Tia coding this in 03."

Of course, that hilarious profile description was from before Durant made pros. So it definitely wouldn't have felt even a tad bit embarrassing to him. Well, if he had posted something like this in this day and era that would have been a different story.

Anyway, we hope that Durant never changes and keeps on posting amazing memes on his social media handles to keep the fans entertained.

What we and definitely Durant would hope for to change is the Nets' position in the Eastern Conference table. With the 2021-22 regular season almost over, the franchise is yet to book a spot in the postseason.

Although they are at the 8th seed with a record of 40-36, there is still a lot of uncertainty about where the Nets will finish when the regular season is over.

Moreover, if they finish below the 6th seed, they will have to compete in the play-in tournament before getting a confirmed berth in the playoffs. Can Kevin Durant lead the Nets to that and more this season? We will find out soon.

