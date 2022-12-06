Kevin Durant Reveals The Funniest Thing He's Heard Of Himself On The Internet

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant is one of the most entertaining players in the NBA right now, as every time he does or says something, everybody pays attention. The Brooklyn Nets superstar can make big plays on the court, big jokes, or go off on big rants when he feels somebody offended him.

Either way, Durant always gives something to talk to fans, whether he's taking shots at people within the community and talking about himself. Recently, he was asked a couple of quick questions, revealing some fun details about him and his personality.

When talking with Boardroom, Durant explained why he calls himself the 'Slim Reaper' and more, but there was a question that draws a lot of interest from fans, and KD answered it like a champion.

Kevin Durant Hilariously Talks About His 'Ashy' Memes On Twitter

One of the questions he had to answer involved the funniest thing he heard about himself on the internet, and Durant brought up one of the most famous memes that include him.

"Mhmmm... I'm ashy," KD said while trying to hide his laughter.

Durant always has interesting things to say, and he's very honest most of the time. In recent days, he went off on Charles Barkley, calling him a 'clown' after Chuck called him insecure.

Meanwhile, KD keeps showing his quality, and confirming that he's getting better with age. Durant is trying to make a statement with his Brooklyn Nets, who are trying to climb back in the standings after a rough start to the season.

Now that Kyrie Irving is back, Ben Simmons is close to his return, and KD playing at the highest level, this team needs to start getting wins before things get bad. As long as they have KD, they will have a chance, but the season is just starting and we have a long way to go before rating how it goes for the Nets.

