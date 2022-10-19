Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Shares A Story Of His First Practice With Ben Simmons Where He Got Hit In The Face With The Ball: "Everybody's Like 'Oh,' I'm Like 'No That's My Fault Because I'm Supposed To Be Looking Back.'"

Kevin Durant Shares A Story Of His First Practice With Ben Simmons Where He Got Hit In The Face With The Ball: "Everybody's Like 'Oh', I'm Like 'No That's My Fault Because I'm Supposed To Be Looking Back.'"

The Brooklyn Nets are all set to play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Evidently, fans are wondering about the expected lineups, injury updates, and game predictions about the same.

But at the same time, one of the biggest things that fans want to see is how well Ben Simmons will fit in with the Brooklyn Nets. After getting traded to the Nets last season, Simmons didn't even make his debut due to injury troubles. However, the defensive wizard will have a chance to do so on Wednesday and play alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

If Simmons can fit well with the dynamic duo, the odds of the Nets winning the 2023 NBA Championship will skyrocket. They will become one of the favorites to have a great season and whatnot.

Kevin Durant Shares Story of Training With Ben Simmons

In order to succeed as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons needs to build great chemistry with KD and Kyrie. After all, they are the two best players on the roster.

But adjusting to a new team takes time and Simmons' case is no different. Durant recently shared a story of how his first few practices with Simmons went in an interview.

(Starts at 7:52)

"It's been an adjustment because Ben can do so much with the ball from bringing the ball up, setting the screen and rolling to the rim, guarding the perimeter so you got to be on point as a teammate to playing off of and playing around them and then in transition that's been the biggest adjustment. Practice, first couple days of training camp, I'm running up the court, he throws the ball and it hit me in the side of the face. Everybody's like 'oh', I'm like 'no that's my fault because I'm supposed to be looking back'. I'm so used to just running to my spot and then we slowly walked the ball up but kicked the ball ahead, he's contagious with how he passes the ball and defensively there for everybody."

KD's story about Simmons' passes hitting him in the face is not an insult towards Simmons. If anything, he praised Simmons for trying to do new things and forcing Durant to make the adjustments. This is a great attitude that Durant showed towards Ben as he needs the support of his teammates for the first few weeks.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant Shares A Story Of His First Practice With Ben Simmons Where He Got Hit In The Face With The Ball: "Everybody's Like 'Oh', I'm Like 'No That's My Fault Because I'm Supposed To Be Looking Back.'"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Shares A Story Of His First Practice With Ben Simmons Where He Got Hit In The Face With The Ball: "Everybody's Like 'Oh,' I'm Like 'No That's My Fault Because I'm Supposed To Be Looking Back.'"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Said The Lakers Don't Have Good Shooters But That Doesn't Mean They Can't Win
NBA Media

LeBron James Said The Lakers Don't Have Good Shooters But That Doesn't Mean They Can't Win

By Divij Kulkarni
Joe Lacob Reveals Why Draymond Green Wasn't Suspended For Punching Jordan Poole: "He Earned This Ring Ceremony. I Wouldn't Take That Away From Him."
NBA Media

Joe Lacob Reveals Why Draymond Green Wasn't Suspended For Punching Jordan Poole: "He Earned This Ring Ceremony. I Wouldn't Take That Away From Him."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Michael Jordan Ended Up On A Company's Board Of Directors Just Because He Liked An Item Worth $250
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Ended Up On A Company's Board Of Directors Just Because He Liked An Item Worth $250

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Loved Watching Jordan Poole Give Draymond Green An Assist Against The Lakers: "I Feel Like I Just Witnessed A Historic Moment"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Loved Watching Jordan Poole Give Draymond Green An Assist Against The Lakers: "I Feel Like I Just Witnessed A Historic Moment"

By Divij Kulkarni
Bill Russell's Wife Jeannine Was Tearing Up As The Celtics Showed Her On The Jumbotron After Honoring Russell's Legacy
NBA Media

Bill Russell's Wife Jeannine Was Tearing Up As The Celtics Showed Her On The Jumbotron After Honoring Russell's Legacy

By Divij Kulkarni
Michael Jordan Said He Could See Fear In 'Bad Boys' Pistons Eyes When The Chicago Bulls Swept Them In The 1991 NBA Playoffs
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Said He Could See Fear In 'Bad Boys' Pistons Eyes When The Chicago Bulls Swept Them In The 1991 NBA Playoffs

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Kevin Durant Career Comparison: Which Superstar Has The Better Career?
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Kevin Durant Career Comparison: Which Superstar Has The Better Career?

By Eddie Bitar
Anthony Edwards Is 1 Pound Heavier Than Karl-Anthony Towns Despite Being 8 Inches Shorter Than Him
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Is 1 Pound Heavier Than Karl-Anthony Towns Despite Being 8 Inches Shorter Than Him

By Divij Kulkarni
Jerry West Wants People To Stop Hating LeBron James And Recognize His Greatness: "I Wish People Would Leave Him Alone."
NBA Media

Jerry West Wants People To Stop Hating LeBron James And Recognize His Greatness: "I Wish People Would Leave Him Alone."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Andre Iguodala's NSFW Reaction To Draymond Green Chatting With LeBron James During The Game: "Iggy Is Wild For Doing That Gesture With All Due Respect."
NBA Media

Andre Iguodala's NSFW Reaction To Draymond Green Chatting With LeBron James During The Game: "Iggy Is Wild For Doing That Gesture With All Due Respect."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
5 Most Important Takeaways From The Golden State Warriors' Easy Win Against The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

5 Most Important Takeaways From The Golden State Warriors' Easy Win Against The Los Angeles Lakers

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA 2022-23: Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

NBA 2022-23: Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Aaron Abhishek
Charles Barkley Slams The Los Angeles Lakers For Destroying Russell Westbrook: ''They've Taken All His Joy Out Of Life And Basketball''
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Slams The Los Angeles Lakers For Destroying Russell Westbrook: ''They've Taken All His Joy Out Of Life And Basketball''

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Is Now In The Top 10 All-Time List For The Most 3-Pointers, Tied With Damian Lillard And Paul Pierce
NBA Media

LeBron James Is Now In The Top 10 All-Time List For The Most 3-Pointers, Tied With Damian Lillard And Paul Pierce

By Aikansh Chaudhary
"You Know It’s Bad When Russell Westbrook Has The Best FG% On The Team", NBA Fan Knew The Lakers Were In Trouble Against The Warriors
NBA Media

"You Know It’s Bad When Russell Westbrook Has The Best FG% On The Team", NBA Fan Knew The Lakers Were In Trouble Against The Warriors

By Gautam Varier