Kevin Durant Shares A Story Of His First Practice With Ben Simmons Where He Got Hit In The Face With The Ball: "Everybody's Like 'Oh,' I'm Like 'No That's My Fault Because I'm Supposed To Be Looking Back.'"

The Brooklyn Nets are all set to play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Evidently, fans are wondering about the expected lineups, injury updates, and game predictions about the same.

But at the same time, one of the biggest things that fans want to see is how well Ben Simmons will fit in with the Brooklyn Nets. After getting traded to the Nets last season, Simmons didn't even make his debut due to injury troubles. However, the defensive wizard will have a chance to do so on Wednesday and play alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

If Simmons can fit well with the dynamic duo, the odds of the Nets winning the 2023 NBA Championship will skyrocket. They will become one of the favorites to have a great season and whatnot.

Kevin Durant Shares Story of Training With Ben Simmons

In order to succeed as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons needs to build great chemistry with KD and Kyrie. After all, they are the two best players on the roster.

But adjusting to a new team takes time and Simmons' case is no different. Durant recently shared a story of how his first few practices with Simmons went in an interview.

(Starts at 7:52)

"It's been an adjustment because Ben can do so much with the ball from bringing the ball up, setting the screen and rolling to the rim, guarding the perimeter so you got to be on point as a teammate to playing off of and playing around them and then in transition that's been the biggest adjustment. Practice, first couple days of training camp, I'm running up the court, he throws the ball and it hit me in the side of the face. Everybody's like 'oh', I'm like 'no that's my fault because I'm supposed to be looking back'. I'm so used to just running to my spot and then we slowly walked the ball up but kicked the ball ahead, he's contagious with how he passes the ball and defensively there for everybody."

KD's story about Simmons' passes hitting him in the face is not an insult towards Simmons. If anything, he praised Simmons for trying to do new things and forcing Durant to make the adjustments. This is a great attitude that Durant showed towards Ben as he needs the support of his teammates for the first few weeks.