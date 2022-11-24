Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Takes Hilarious Shot At Kendrick Perkins After He Says He's Eating 6 Plates Of Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving Day is usually a time of year when people go out of their way to be extra nice. In the case of Kevin Durant, however, that appears not to be the case.

Despite the occasion, Durant was up to his usual antics on Twitter this Thursday, engaging with the NBA community like he always does. Along the way, he made sure to take a dig at ESPN analyst (and former Thunder big man) Kendrick Perkins, who he has a noted disdain for.

After Perk joked about knocking down his first Thanksgiving plate (before 2:00 pm eastern time) Durant responded with a pretty hilarious picture.

It's no secret that Durant and Perk have no love for each other and their repeated jabs are evidence of their relationship. This season, however, it's really Durant who has landed on the hot seat in the court of public opinion.

What Does Kevin Durant Have To Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving?

Things have bene chaotic for KD and his Nets, to say the least. On the court, they have struggled to win games consistently. Off the court, they have dealt with various distractions that resulted in the suspension of their second-best player.

Still, despite it all, KD has a group he can be proud of, and things are starting to come around. Ben Simmons is finding his form after a rough start, Yuta Wantanabe has shot the lights out, and Kyrie Irving seems to be ready to focus on basketball after making things right with the fans and the organization.

But if things don't work out for this crew this year, the Nets could elect to go the other way and blow it up completely.

“This is just something that league executives are talking about and, frankly, the Brooklyn Nets’ front office has to seriously start considering,” Windhorst said, via Ahn Fire Digital. “And that would be a potentially nuclear option of beginning a blow-up to this roster this season.”

Amid a frustrating season, it's possible that shot at Kendrick Perkins was just the latest way for Kevin Durant to let off some steam. At the very least, it certainly generated a couple of laughs.

But if Durant wants to avoid being a laughing stock himself, he's going to have to come out of this Thanksgiving holiday with a renewed sense of urgency on the season.

