Kevin Durant Triple-Double Seals 13 Consecutive Wins Against The Knicks: Hasn't Lost To Them Since 2013

Kevin Durant put on a masterclass at the Barclays Center to lead the Nets to a dominant 85-112 win over the New York Knicks. In 2019, Durant made the decision to join the Nets over the Knicks and it's one that still looks good in hindsight. Even with all the dysfunction in Brooklyn, the Nets have outperformed the Knicks in every single one of the 4 seasons since KD joined.

That is nothing compared to what KD has been doing to the Knicks since he's been drafted. Outside a small window in the early-to-mid-2010s, the Knicks have been one of the worst franchises in the league during KD's NBA career. As a result, Durant has a remarkable 21-3 record against them in his career and is currently on a 13-game winning streak.

The last time KD lost to the Knicks, he was the star forward on an Oklahoma City Thunder team that had made the NBA Finals in the previous season. New York was led by Carmelo Anthony's 36 points, as this game ended up being the Knicks' 12th consecutive win that year. In the 9 and a half years since, KD has never been able to say he lost to the Knicks again.

Should Kevin Durant Have Joined The New York Knicks In 2019?

Kevin Durant joined Kyrie Irving in an endeavor to win a championship together in Brooklyn instead of New York. That decision was primarily driven by Kyrie Irving but both players could have been on the Knicks today.

If KD had to join the Knicks in 2019, Kyrie would have come with him. If the world went through the same issues it saw in the last few years, a lot of the modern Nets' issues could be on the Knicks as well. The team wouldn't have made much of a difference as this situation would be detrimental to any NBA team.

At least KD has gotten the chance to face the Knicks and keep adding to one of the most bizarre and impressive modern win streaks in the NBA.

