Kevin Durant Trolls Daniel Gafford After Mercilessly Breaking His Ankles

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets aren't going through the best moment right now after a rough start to the season and certain situations that made everything harder for them. In a season where they finally looked ready to win it all, the team is playing poorly, which led the front office to part ways with Steve Nash. 

Added to this situation, the Nets had some tough moments with Kyrie Irving, who is now suspended after yet another controversy. When everybody thought things would collapse for the Nets, Kevin Durant showed up and snapped their losing streak while putting up a show against the Washington Wizards. 

Durant starred in one of the biggest moments of the game and probably of the day when he took Daniel Gafford's ankles. NBA fans reacted to this move, talking about how Durant didn't think twice before making Gafford split

That play was incredible, as Daniel looked really bad while defending Durant. KD was feeling himself, dribbled the rock, and made Gafford fall in a terrible way. 

After the game was over, Durant didn't stop and continued trolling Gafford. KD shared his thoughts on that play, saying that he thought that Gafford's fall had something to do with an unknown substance instead of his handles. 

“I really thought he slipped on some sweat there so I can’t take full credit for it,” Durant said, via Sports Illustrated. “I was glad that we was able to get some momentum, I was able to get some space to do my thing and I’m glad I finished the shot too.”

It's good to see KD in good spirits after all the things that happened to the Nets in the past week. Even he had to talk about the newest Kyrie Irving scandal, saying that he considered everything that happened was 'unnecessary' as they should have focused on playing basketball and nothing else. 

At the end of the day, that's the most important thing for Durant, and if the rest of the team had that same mentality, their situation would have been a lot better. 

