Kevin Durant Was Caught Wanting To Hit A Blunt In The Locker Room During The 2016 All-Star Game

Kevin Durant has been a big advocate for marijuana, especially in recent years. The Brooklyn Nets superstar has been acknowledged as a big smoker and he doesn't hesitate to tell the world how much he enjoys that activity. 

Earlier this year, KD talked about how he benefits from smoking weed. The 2x NBA champion sounded very convinced about it and even compared smoking pot to having a glass of wine

"Nah, if you want to call 22 a kid. To me, it clears the distractions out your brain a little bit. Settles you down. It's like having a glass of wine."

The NBA isn't as strict as it was with players smoking weed as it was before. Ever since the infamous Orlando bubble, the league decided to stop testing and pursuing players for doing this, which worked for a lot of people at the Walt Disney Resort. 

But, before that, it was kind of taboo to talk about marijuana, although players have always used this in different ways. Back in 2016, KD was spotted accepting to take a hit of a blunt during that year's edition of the All-Star Game. 

An old video shows Stephen Curry giving his jersey to Kobe Bryant so the Black Mamba could sign it. At some point, Durant is asked by somebody if he wants to take a hit at a blunt. 

Person: "KD, you finna hit that blunt?"

Durant: "Yeah."

This is a short but very entertaining sequence that shows the duality of the NBA. While Steph is happy for getting his jersey signed by one of the players that inspired him, others are doing their thing and having a blast enjoying their moment together. 

That season was big for KD, as it was the last one he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder before he joined the 73-win Golden State Warriors. Everything changed for the 2014 NBA MVP after that, and to this day, a lot of people can't forgive him for that move. But hey, if there's something he hasn't changed, that's his habit of smoking weed whenever he can

