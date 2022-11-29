Kevin Durant's Unexpected Response To A Nets Fan That Said The Team Will Win The Championship And He Will Be The MVP

The Brooklyn Nets have found some form and have finally reached .500 with the team looking like they'll now enjoy a better season than the way they started. Kevin Durant has been playing at an elite level, and Ben Simmons has also been coming along. Kyrie Irving has returned and key role players have been stepping up, making the situation better for Nets fans than it was just a few weeks ago.

However, some fans are always more optimistic than others. While Kevin Durant is performing at an elite level, he isn't even among the Top 3 in the MVP race early in the season. And while the Brooklyn Nets have enjoyed some good results, they are not looking like a team that will be able to seriously contend for the championship this season. However, one Nets fan on Twitter thinks that the season is going to pan out better than most think.

"This Nets team is amazing they're going to win 55 games and the NBA championship, the slow start was a fluke. Go Nets."

"I'd argue the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are one, maybe two major moves away from being on our level. Go Nets, this team is ELITE. KD is winning MVP, Ben/Kyrie/KD will all be all NBA. Special second half incoming."

This take is one that most wouldn't agree with; both the Bucks and Celtics have looked miles better than the Nets so far this season. And while plenty of fans may have told him that, it was unexpected when the reality check came from KD himself.

Kevin Durant Talked Down A Fan Who Suggested The Nets Will Win The NBA Championship

Being realistic is a big part of achieving success, and Kevin Durant has already shown earlier this season that he has no problem telling it like it is. He did it again when he responded to the fan predicting big things for the Nets, throwing some cold water on the situation.

"Nets got u in hell, u may need a break. This is gonna break u my brother.."

It says something when the star player on a team responds to a fan by telling them that they might be expecting too much from the team. Durant is as honest as they come, though, so it's not surprising to see that he had this to say. That's not to say this still couldn't happen, but clearly, even KD thinks it's a very long shot.

