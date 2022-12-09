Credit: Fadeaway World

Kevin Garnett has collected so many interesting stories during his life, and some of them are really wild. The Big Ticket didn't have an easy path to the NBA, and whenever he had the chance to prove his value, he didn't hesitate.

Isiah Thomas knew how special this man was when he was young, but KG wanted to prove himself against the best of the best and send a message while he prepared to make it to the pros.

Once, he played against two of the best legends of the game, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, holding his own against this legendary duo. That memorable game confirmed to KG that he was good enough to make it to the league, as he didn't back down despite his age and the caliber of his rivals.

Kevin Garnett Recalls How Michael Jordan Called Off A Pickup Game After KG Tried To Fight Scottie Pippen

More recently, during the latest episode of The Player's Tribune's "Knuckleheads," Garnett joined Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles to talk about a variety of topics. At some point, he talked about that incredible pickup, giving more details on what happened there and how he almost fought Scottie Pippen (40:27 mark).

"Jordan put me right on Scottie. And Scottie was like, 'Man, why'd y'all put this young puppy a** n**** on me? Man, let me get it.'... He shot this long a** three, so much that I looked at that motherf***er, bam, and I'm like, 'he hit that?' And I looked at him, he almost had the face of some like 'easy work, man,' and when I saw his face, it was just a natural reaction. I call for it. MJ threw that motherf***er, and I took two dribbles, gave him a little move, and I let my s*** go. Man, my s*** hit, dawg. I thought I had won the championship. Look, I was so gassed, and I jumped and said, 'I don't know what you think this is n****,' and he was like, 'What n****, what?' And he shot me the ball, I shot him back, we pushed up, and I said, "I'll have these n****s kill you in here."

KG added that Michael Jordan liked his game and attitude, but that didn't prevent the GOAT from leaving the court.

"Carr Harris jumped up and was like 'No young fella, you can't do that in here, no young fella.' Carr Harris got it under control. But that was it, game over. MJ was like 'Young fella, I love you young fella, yeah yeah!' But he got the f*** outta there. I looked up, and I had f***ed the whole run up. We was just wildin'."

Kevin Garnett is a huge legend that never backed down against anybody. Whenever he went, he brought that energy and always felt like he could go against anybody in the league. That wasn't something he learned in the league; he landed in the association like that, and once he started dominating the competition, things got a lot more fun for him.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.