Kevin Garnett Revealed Why Larry Bird Loved Boston Celtics Fans

The Boston Celtics as a franchise have enjoyed a long history, they are tied for the most NBA championships won with the Los Angeles Lakers. This has been possible thanks to the litany of legendary players that have donned the jersey of the Celtics. Bill Russell's era was the one that saw them establish their dominance, with Larry Bird winning a few of his own in the 80s and Kevin Garnett and the Big 3 adding the latest one in 2008. 

The Boston Celtics have a passionate fanbase and one that expects only the best. They're the best team in the NBA right now and look like they're heading right back to the Finals once more. The Celtics are 9-1 at home this season, showing just what a boost it is for them to play in front of their fans. And Larry Bird once spoke about exactly what makes the fans in Boston so special. 

Kevin Garnett Revealed What Larry Bird Told Him About Celtics' Fans And Their Expectations

Kevin Garnett was as passionate a player on the court as there has ever been. His style of play centered around his intensity, he would try to dominate his opponents completely. His trash talk will never be forgotten, but Garnett also backed it up by pouring in pure effort to maximize his talent on the court. And part of the reason for this was the Boston faithful, with KG once explaining what the legendary Bird said about the fans (via MassLive). 

 “I heard Larry Bird say one time in his early years in Boston is that the reason why he loved playing in front of the fans in Boston is because you couldn’t fake them,” Garnett said. “You couldn’t fool the fans. They knew when you was playing hard. They knew when you were giving your all. They have a sense of basketball history and they have high basketball IQs. They cared and I never forgot that.”

Garnett was instrumental in bringing another banner to the Celtics and his incredible celebration afterward is etched into the memory of every basketball fan. In his stint with the Celtics, he played alongside some legends so his minutes weren't that high, but when he was on the court, he was completely switched on. Having passionate fans can make a huge difference in mentality for stars, and Garnett and Bird loved the Boston faithful just as much as they were adored. 

