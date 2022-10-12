Skip to main content

Kevin Garnett Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Denver To Team Up With Nikola Jokic: "I Wanna See Them Run The Pick-And-Roll From The Top Of The Key"

Kevin Garnett Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Denver To Team Up With Nikola Jokic: "I Wanna See Them Run The Pick-And-Roll From The Top Of The Key"

Damian Lillard is heading into yet another season as the star point guard of the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers have been competitive over the last decade mainly because of Lillard ensuring the team is relevant, as they fell to the lottery without him last season. He signed a mega extension to stay with the team for 2 additional seasons, strongly indicating that Lillard wants to retire with the team and won't ask to leave.

Kevin Garnett believes Lillard should look towards a new team and try to pair himself up with a dynamic big man. KG's preferred choice was Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, but he also named other players like Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns. 

"I wanna see him with Jokic and they run the pick-and-roll from the top of the key. I want to see him with Anthony Davis or KAT, somebody. I wanna see him with other greats, some other bigs that can make him. We've seen Dame Dolla, we're seeing him and what he looks like. Imagine if he was with somebody that is just as good as him and is on the same level." 

We can always hypothesize about the fantastic duos and rosters that could be formed if Lillard was elsewhere. However, he has made his desire to stay in Portland abundantly clear and it doesn't seem like that will change now, after he signed another extension with the team.

Is It Realistic To Discuss A Lillard Departure?

NBA media loves to talk about Lillard and how he is wasting his career in Portland as they consistently fail to build a team capable of winning the title around him. This year's Blazers are expected to be in the race for the play-in, not a ringing endorsement of a team with a superstar-caliber point guard in Lillard.

 Dame has made it clear that he wants to stay in Portland, so we can stop dreaming about combos that would make him even more lethal than he is. Garnett wants to see him with Jokic, but having an inside force like Joel Embiid on this team may suit Dame's play style better. Either way, these combos are sensational but may only work if the Blazers can get Denver or Philadelphia to give their stars up. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Garnett Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Denver To Team Up With Nikola Jokic: "I Wanna See Them Run The Pick-And-Roll From The Top Of The Key"
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Denver To Team Up With Nikola Jokic: "I Wanna See Them Run The Pick-And-Roll From The Top Of The Key"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Reveals How Stephen Curry Helped The Warriors After The Draymond Green Incident With Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Reveals How Stephen Curry Helped The Warriors After The Draymond Green Incident With Jordan Poole

By Gautam Varier
Coach K Once Revealed He Was The First Coach To Ask Kobe Bryant To Take More Shots During Team USA Practice: "Can You Please Shoot The Freaking Ball?"
NBA Media

Coach K Once Revealed He Was The First Coach To Ask Kobe Bryant To Take More Shots During Team USA Practice: "Can You Please Shoot The Freaking Ball?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dwyane Wade On The Debate Between The 1992 Dream Team vs. 2008 Redeem Team And 2012 Team USA: "They Got Michael Jordan. Well, They Had Kevin Durant, But We Had Kobe."
NBA Media

Dwyane Wade On The Debate Between The 1992 Dream Team vs. 2008 Redeem Team And 2012 Team USA: "They Got Michael Jordan. Well, They Had Kevin Durant, But We Had Kobe."

By Orlando Silva
lakers free agents
NBA

5 Best Free Agents For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now

By Lee Tran
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals His Ideal Amount Of Playing Time Next Season: "48 Minutes."

By Lee Tran
Carmelo Anthony
NBA Media

Carmelo Anthony's Trainer Thinks Forward Could Help Many Teams Next Season: "Melo Is Ready, He's Been Ready..."

By Lee Tran
dame duos
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Wants To See Damian Lillard Playing With Anthony Davis Or Nikola Jokic: "I Wanna See Him With Jokic, And They Running The Pick And Roll From Top Of The Key."

By Orlando Silva
Patrick Beverley Downplays Playing For The Clippers While Saying He's Excited To Be A Laker: "I'm In A Situation Where My Locker Is Next To LeBron James."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Downplays Playing For The Clippers While Saying He's Excited To Be A Laker: "I'm In A Situation Where My Locker Is Next To LeBron James."

By Orlando Silva
Who Deserves A Max Contract The Most Between Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, And Andrew Wiggins?
NBA

Who Deserves A Max Contract The Most Between Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, And Andrew Wiggins?

By Eddie Bitar
Steve Nash Says Ben Simmons Isn't At His Best Level Just Yet: "We Got To Be Patient With Him."
NBA Media

Steve Nash Says Ben Simmons Isn't At His Best Level Just Yet: "We Got To Be Patient With Him."

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Garnett Went Off After Paul Pierce Suggested Stephen Curry Isn't Top 10 All-Time: "This Man Has Changed The Game. He Made Every Guard Think They Got Range."
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Went Off After Paul Pierce Suggested Stephen Curry Isn't Top 10 All-Time: "This Man Has Changed The Game. He Made Every Guard Think They Got Range."

By Divij Kulkarni
Jalen Rose Says There Are Only 3 Players He Wouldn't Trade For Victor Wembanyama: "Giannis And The Joker... And Luka.”
NBA Media

Jalen Rose Says There Are Only 3 Players He Wouldn't Trade For Victor Wembanyama: "Giannis And The Joker... And Luka.”

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant's Message To Ben Simmons On Being Confident: "Go Be Aggressive. Who Gives A Sh*t If You Miss It?"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant's Message To Ben Simmons On Being Confident: "Go Be Aggressive. Who Gives A Sh*t If You Miss It?"

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To James Harden's Offseason Transformation: "Damn Y'all Know That's Ring Season"
NBA Media

James Harden Says He Doesn't Care About Scoring 20 Points As Long As His Team Is Winning: "The Numbers Don’t Really Mean Anything, Individually.”

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Says He Is Addicted To Madden 23: "Addicted. Help Me Please."
NBA Media

LeBron James Says He Is Addicted To Madden 23: "Addicted. Help Me Please."

By Divij Kulkarni