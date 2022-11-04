Kevin Love Was Warned By His Trainer When A Cavaliers Executive Pissed Off LeBron James: "Don't Be Surprised If He Has 25 Points This Quarter."

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James will soon be 38 years old. He is currently in the 20th NBA season of his career and is still one of the best players in the league. While he may be showing subtle signs of decline, he's yet to show any major decline.

James is on track to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record, and many believe that he will be considered the GOAT after that. Despite that potential achievement, there are a few who will always argue that James doesn't have the killer instinct that Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant possessed.

Sure, James may have a different playing style, but to say that he doesn't have a killer instinct is certainly wrong. Even Shaquille O'Neal called out the people who say this about James.

Kevin Love Shares A Story About How The Cavaliers Pissed LeBron James In The 2020-21 NBA Season

Kevin Love and LeBron James shared the court for four seasons during LeBron's second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. So he is someone who is aware of James' skills and even won an NBA title with him.

In a recent episode of the 'Road Trippin' podcast, Love shared a story about when James got pissed off during the 2020-21 NBA season. Love is referring to a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Stephen Spiro had come to me and he's like somebody in the front office pissed LeBron off, don't be surprised, literally Stephen Spiro said, 'Don't be surprised if he has 25 points this quarter.' He had two layups and a dunk within I think it was like the first 90 seconds and we call a timeout and steve just looks at me."

The game which K-Love talked about in the video is when James scored a sensational 46 points. What's more is the fact that James also made seven three-pointers in the matchup.

This story by Love proves that when LBJ puts his head into a game, he can completely destroy opposing teams. Hopefully, fans will see more of that version of James in the 2022-23 NBA season after the Lakers' 2-5 start to the season.