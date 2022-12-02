Kim Kardashian's Tweet In 2012 About the Clippers Goes Viral Amid Chris Paul Scandal

Credit: Fadeaway World

NBA superstar Chris Paul hasn't played much basketball this season, but he received a curveball on Thursday that shook the entire NBA community.

As one part of a wild Twitter night from hip-hop/culture icon Kanye West, he called out Chris Paul and accused him of cheating on his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, when they were together.

Since he failed to provide any irrefutable evidence to back up his claims, many have been hesitant to buy a word of Mr. West's story.

In fact, the whole thing has already been publicly denied and denounced by what may well be CP3 himself.

"This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of," said one 'anonymous' source on the situation. "He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others. Kanye has for years deflected his own awful behavior, infidelities and obsession with porn and sex addiction to abuse and slut shame Kim. She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children.”

Whether true or not, fans have been taking this story and running wild with it. All over social media, people have been making wisecracks about the ordeal and one fan took special notice of a Tweet from Kim K back in 2012.

At the time, it seemed like an innocent statement but it has t been taken to mean something else in the context we have today.

We'll never know the true meaning behind Kim K's tweet that day and we'll probably never find out. Is Kim a Clippers fan? Was she just rooting for them because of old ties? We may never know, but now fans are accusing her of passing down her legendary "curse" to one of the NBA's best point guards.

Can Chris Paul Move Past The Accusations To Lead The Suns To A Title?

Off-court drama is usually something CP3 is pretty good at avoiding, but it seems Kanye has roped him into something that's beyond either of their control right now.

The question is, can Paul get through it and stay focused on the task at hand?

We will find out soon enough, but he'll have to get healthy to find out one way or another.

