Klay Thompson And Andre Iguodala Have Reportedly Lost 50% Of The Salary They Took In Bitcoin Last Season

Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala ended last season on a very high note, winning another championship as a part of the Golden State Warriors. On the court, things went as well as they could have gone for them. But off the court, a decision they made last season may have cost them millions of dollars. 

The rise of cryptocurrency and NFTs has seen NBA players get involved at various levels. Players are often businessmen considering the huge amounts of money they make, and this was another space for them to get into. De'Aaron Fox was involved with some NFT sales that didn't pan out, Stephen Curry has invested in NFTS too, and players, in general, have hopped on to the trend. 

Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala were among those that chose to accept part of their salaries in Bitcoin and now it seems that decision will have cost them a pretty penny. 

The cryptocurrency market has been rocked by the scandal surrounding FTX, a massive cryptocurrency exchange that collapsed. And it has messed up the valuations of various digital currencies including Bitcoin. As reported by CryptoCoinOpps, this means losses for both Klay and Iggy.

"For the 2022-23 season (last year) Thompson, alongside Andre Igoudala, took a portion of his NBA salary for that season in BTC. The exact amount is unknown but prices of Bitcoin at the time of reports were between $35k to $43k. There was typical volatility, something good for profit taking.

"The Warriors’ shooting guard’s contract guaranteed him a salary of $40,600,080 for that 2022-23 season [view contract]. If he took that in Bitcoin entirely, he’d have lost well over $20,000,000 of that salary in this market crash.

"Today’s BTC price is $16,780. This is far from the $35k-ish figure that the cryptocurrency was worth when Thompson and Igoudala got paid. 50% of that would be $17.5k, so today’s token price is almost $1000 less than half the value of his day 1 investment.

This is a wild development and not one that many may have seen coming. There is still much that is hard to understand about crypto and NFTs, and this might not end up being the only time NBA players get burned by that. Klay and Iggy will survive the loss, but it's likely to have been a significant one. 

