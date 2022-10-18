Klay Thompson Opens Up About Draymond Green's Fight Against Jordan Poole: "Violence Is Never The Solution To Anything, Especially Between Teammates."

The Golden State Warriors are usually viewed as a team that has one of the most tight-knit groups of players on the roster. It's one of the biggest reasons behind the Dubs' success in the league over the last decade or so.

But a few weeks ago, a report broke out about a heated altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole during a practice session. It was later confirmed to be true, courtesy of a video clip of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in the face being leaked online.

Since then, many have given their opinions about the altercation. Most have sided with Poole following this fight. JP recently revealed that Green has already apologized for his behavior, and his focus is now on winning another NBA Championship with the Warriors.

Klay Thompson Weighs In On The Infamous Fight Between Draymond Green And Jordan Poole

Klay has spent his entire career with the Warriors and has helped the team win four NBA titles, so it's obvious that he has a big voice in internal matters for the Warriors.

We are sure that Thompson must have already done his best to resolve the issues between Green and JP at a personal level; the 32-year-old recently spoke about the matter publicly.

Via NBA.com:

"It was unfortunate. Violence is never the solution to anything, especially between teammates. But we are moving past it. We talked to both players as a group about needing to understand what needed to be done to mend that relationship. We know that winning cures all, and that ‘Ring Night’ will help soothe the pain from a tough couple of weeks. I love both of those guys. Draymond is my brother. We’ve been through everything together. JP is like my little brother. I want what is best for them. I’m very excited that JP got extended. He earned that. To see where he has come from his rookie season and now being the future of the franchise is special. I know Draymond and I have so much left in the tank, not just this year but for years to come. We all love each other. We’re not the Dubs without either of them. We need both of them to go where we want to go."

As Klay mentioned, violence is never the solution to anything. Fortunately, as per the latest reports, JP and Green have put that fight in the past and focusing on what's next for the team. Hopefully, they can maintain this brotherhood throughout the season and help the team in defending their title. Because without either of them, the Warriors will not be at their 100%.