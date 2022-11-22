Klay Thompson Says He Doesn't Care About Outside Criticism Anymore: "I Really Let The Trolls Get To Me."

Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters to ever play the game of basketball, and he might be the best catch-and-shoot 3PT shooter ever. Obviously, his teammate Stephen Curry is the best shooter of all time, but Klay Thompson is just as elite in catch-and-shoot situations.

This year, Klay Thompson had a rough start to the season. Throughout his first 12 games with the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson was only averaging 15.1 PPG while shooting 35.1% from the field and 33.0% from the 3PT range. There is no doubt that those are not the numbers we usually expect from the former All-Star.

With that being said, Klay Thompson has bounced back in his last two games, with a pair of good performances against the Rockets and the Knicks. After his 41-point performance against the Rockets, he claimed that he doesn't let the outside criticism bother him anymore, noting that he "let the trolls" get to him.

I don't really care anymore. I really let the trolls get to him. Like what am I doing? Like I had a revelation, just be you, and everything will play out.

There is no doubt that sometimes the noise can get to players. It is good to see that Klay Thompson is now tuning out the haters, and hopefully, he can continue playing well for the Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson Thinks He Can Get Back To Playing At A High Level

Klay Thompson is definitely still a solid player, and most people would say that he is still an elite role player. Previously though, Klay Thompson suggested that he could get back to being the All-Star player he once was, and it's clear that he's motivated to get back to being a top-tier shooting guard.

“Yeah, that’s true, but I feel like I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury s--t,” Thompson told B/R. “I helped a team win a championship last year and people still want to discredit what you do. "You know what I’ve learned about that? You just can’t please everybody. But for myself individually, it’s about rediscovering that form of efficiency and that two-way play that made me great. And I feel like I'm well on my way there. “I have no doubt in my mind I’ll get back to form,” Thompson told B/R. “I was there last year. I was right there. We won a championship. And I have no doubt we’ll get back there. The proof is in the pudding. But there’s one more thing I’ll say: You can’t take away the hardware.”

Hopefully, we do see Klay Thompson get back to being the shooting guard he once was. Offensively, his shooting is definitely still present, and Steve Kerr once notably claimed that Klay Thompson would be able to shoot when he's 75 years old. However, his defense still needs some work, and we'll see if he can be elite on that end once again.

There is no doubt that the Golden State Warriors will need Klay Thompson to be at his best if the Warriors are to repeat as champions. He has been showing that he is still a valuable player, and the key for him will be to continue being efficient and playing within the flow of the game.

