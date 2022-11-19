Knicks Star Immanuel Quickley Reacts To Trade Rumors Involving Him

Credit: David Richard/USA Today Sports

The New York Knicks are a team that has struggled to be consistently good for a while now. New York simply hasn't managed to attract the caliber of superstars that can take them to true contending status. The addition of Jalen Brunson was a solid one, but as their 8-8 record has shown, no one can elevate the team to the next level.

This situation, combined with the wealth of assets and draft picks the Knicks have amassed, means they are constantly mentioned in trade rumors. Even though they have failed to land any huge stars in recent seasons, there is an expectation that the pull of New York will eventually get a star to sign for the Knicks. And if they can't get free agents, then trades are a possibility, although they do come at a cost.

Immanuel Quickley Says He Doesn't Bother Himself Too Much With Trade Rumors Involving Himself

The Knicks spent almost all offseason being linked with a move for Donovan Mitchell. Donovan went to the Cavaliers instead, but the Knicks reported had a package filled with draft picks and young players for the Jazz. One of the young stars whose name has come up a lot in this context is Immanuel Quickley.

He was recently again mentioned alongside Derrick Rose in a trade, and according to Zack Braziller of the New York Post on Twitter, has given his take on constantly seeing his name in contexts like that.

"Honestly, I don't really get into that kind of stuff. I'm just focused on the road trip, taking it one day at a time. That stuff works itself out just like the basketball works itself out."

There is no control that Quickley has over any potential trades involving him, so it is futile for the youngster to worry too much about any of it. It will be a factor for him, considering that it brings an element of uncertainty, but for the most part, he seems to be worrying about the things that matter immediately.

Quickley averaged over 11 points in his first 2 seasons in the league but is averaging under 9 points per game this season. He will no doubt make a great trade asset, but the Knicks man is still quite young and raw. He will be hoping that he's in a situation where he can develop and flourish, be it with the Knicks or with some other NBA team.

