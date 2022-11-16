Skip to main content

Kobe Bryant Recalled How He Beat Beyonce's Father In 1-On-1 Game: “I Don’t Think He Made Another Basket After That.”

Kobe Bryant is arguably the best 1-on-1 player in NBA history. His skill set is unmatched, and his determination sets him apart from nearly any other player that has ever played the game of basketball.

There have been legendary stories of Kobe beating teammates 1-on-1 in practice during his playing days. But did you know Kobe once played a famous singer's father in a game of 1-on-1?

Kobe did play, in fact, play against a singer's father in a game of 1-on-1. The singer we're talking about is none other than the great Beyoncé Knowles.

Kobe Plays Mathew Knowles 1-On-1 On Set Of “Bug A Boo”

In 1999, Beyoncé Knowles was still a member of the famed group Destiny Child. The group released a song titled “Bug A Boo”, which peaked at number 33 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

When the group decided to shoot their music video to the song, they invited Kobe Bryant, who had been friends with the members, to be in the video. While there was downtime on the set, Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, challenged Kobe to a game of 1-on-1.

“I don't remember trash talk... Well, I think I did actually," Kobe said while watching a video uploaded on Instagram of the game by Mathew Knowles. “I lied. I think I did. I think I was like, 'Oh yeah, you played basketball. This move's a lot faster in person, isn't it?' That was fun. Well, I mean I was on the video set, I was in the video 'Bug A Boo,' and I had known Beyoncé and Kelly [Rowland] for a long time,” Kobe explained.

“Our careers were parallel tracking, I was just starting to try to come into my own, they were trying to do the same thing,” Kobe continued to say. “We were kind of ascending at the same time, so I was in the video and Mathew was talking about how he plays ball and all this, that, and the other. There was a lot of downtime, and you know I had a lot of energy so I'm like, 'Well, let's just hoop.'”

As the two started to play, Mathew Knowles made a nice move and drove past Kobe to finish with a layup. As Kobe stated in the quote, Beyoncé's father claimed he played ball, and he certainly proved it by scoring on Kobe.

Of course, Kobe, like his idol, Michael Jordan, would take being scored on personally, and he'd come back stronger than before. Kobe would explain what happened after Mathew's bucket.

“I don't remember him scoring another basket after that. I think that he posted the one that he scored. But, yeah, I mean, I had to be nice a little bit.”

Kobe Bryant would go on to defeat Mathew Knowles in the 1-on-1 game, seemingly not allowing Mathew to score another point. It's unknown what the final score was, but we are sure Kobe was telling the truth about winning the game.

To see the clip of the 1-on-1 game, watch the video below.

