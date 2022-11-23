Skip to main content

Kristaps Porzingis Had A Wise Answer When Asked About What He's Thankful For This Thanksgiving

Kristaps Porzingis is one of the more underrated big men in the league today, well-known for his shot-blocking and perimeter shooting. He is currently averaging 20.4 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 2.6 APG while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc for the Washington Wizards.

Aside from his talents on the court, it seems as though Kristaps Porzingis also has some wise thoughts to share. Recently, Kristaps Porzingis was asked about what he's thankful for during this Thanksgiving period. Porzingis claimed that he's happy for the highs and lows in life. Kristaps Porzingis has definitely been at the lowest of lows during his various injuries, and it is clear that he has come out of them with a positive outlook on life.

I don't want to give a simple answer... I think I'm thankful for all the ups and downs in life. Without the downs, there's no point to anything... If everything is always great... it wouldn't be the same. Every bad situation that I've had I've always came out better, and always came out stronger with a better mindset.

There's no doubt that Kristaps Porzingis makes a pretty good point here. Without all the bad that goes on in our lives, we wouldn't be able to appreciate the good that is present as well.

Kristaps Porzingis Believes He Is A Great Fit Next To Bradley Beal And Kyle Kuzma

Kristaps Porzingis' skillset allows him to be a good fit next to a majority of players. After all, Porzingis is a 3PT shooter that is also an elite rim protector. In fact, he predicted that he would be a great fit next to Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma ahead of the season.

I think I’m a great fit next to Brad and Kuz. As I said, I’m here to help, here to help win games. I want to win. I’m going to do what’s necessary to win and that’s it. I’m looking forward to this year. I’m looking forward to exceeding expectations and making some noise.”

The Washington Wizards are currently 5th in the Eastern Conference, and it is clear that the trio of Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, and Kristaps Porzingis has done well thus far. They are definitely a team that could surprise people, but they'll have to keep up the same level of play on both ends of the floor to do so.

Hopefully, we see the Washington Wizards get back to the playoffs this season. They missed the postseason this year, but perhaps they can get back there if Kristaps Porzingis continues playing at a high level.

