Kyle Kuzma Takes Savage Dig At Los Angeles Lakers In Viral Instagram Moment

Kyle Kuzma Embraced A Fan In Japan Who Wore His Iconic Pink Sweater: "He's A Legend"

Amid a 4-10 start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been the target of jokes and jabs even since the season began. Now, things are so bad even one of their former players has taken to making some cracks about their miserable state.

On Instagram this week, Wizards forward (and former Laker) Kyle Kuzma took a shot at his former team in the form of a comment on Dennis Schroder's latest Instagram post. Ahead of his season debut on Friday, Schroder made a post commemorating his return that was later invaded by Kuzma:

"Save the season," Kuzma said.

While nobody was realistically expecting Schroder to save the Lakers this season, he and Bryant did seem to provide some help in Friday's 128-120 win over the Pistons. But really, it just goes to show the current state of the Purple and Gold, who have become a literal laughingstock across the league.

How Can The Lakers Save Their Season?

Kuzma's comment also begs the question of how Rob Pelinka can begin the process of actually saving the season. Despite the struggles, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook have been pretty solid this year, and LeBron James clearly still has some juice left in the tank.

All it might take for the Lakers to start winning again are some tweaks to the supporting cast, but we do know that Russell Westbrook has also been drawing some interest as well.

The organization is facing a critical decision in the James era, a decision that could prompt key players to sour on the direction of the franchise, league sources tell Bleacher Report. But there is still time for the Lakers to be active on the trade market as they prepare for a four-game home stand.

With Russell Westbrook thriving in his new role as a sixth man, the Lakers are now receiving calls about his availability, sources say, but talks are not at a serious stage.

Whatever the Lakers decide to do, Westbrook could be the key to unlocking the potential of the team. Whether via trade or just through improvements on the court this season, Russ is expected to have a major impact on what happens with the team going forward this season. 

As for L.A.'s chances of turning things around, we haven't seen anything to suggest they are headed on that path. Only time will tell if they have what it takes to salvage this campaign.

