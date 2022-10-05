Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving And His Wife Have Welcomed A New Baby, Steve Nash Announces

Kyrie Irving Thanks His Wife For Supporting Him Through All The Good And Bad Stuff: "She's Actually Putting Up With All The Drama And All The Things That I Thought I Had To Hide."

The Brooklyn Nets family keeps getting bigger after one of their best players became a father for the third time. After a difficult 2021-22 NBA season, Kyrie Irving appears to be having a great moment right now, being ready to play basketball at the highest level again, with renewed hopes for the Nets, but also getting incredible news in his personal life. 

Two weeks before the start of the challenging 2022-23 NBA season, Kyrie and his wife welcomed a new baby. The couple already had one child together, who was born in 2021, and now the family has gotten bigger. 

According to Steve Nash, Brooklyn Nets' beat writer Alex Schiffer, the couple welcomed their second child yesterday, while adding that it's unclear if Kyrie will play in the team's next preseason game. 

The Nets started the preseason with a loss against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center, with their Big 3 playing less than one hour combined. Now, they'll try to bounce back and record the first win of this new era. 

Brooklyn Nets Have A Big Challenge In The 2022-23 NBA Season 

After a disappointing 2021-22 NBA season, the Brooklynites are entering this campaign with more doubts than certainties. They have a new Big 3 ready to go with Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons. This team, on paper, looks better than any other Steve Nash coached before. 

They will have to overcome big obstacles, internally and externally, to become contenders in a stacked Eastern Conference. Kyrie needs to be ready for action, as he let his team down last season, drawing a lot of attention due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Things are different now, and he appears to be set to compete with the Nets, but this is Kyrie we're talking about, and nobody knows what could happen next that will force him to miss significant time on the court.

