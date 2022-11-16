Kyrie Irving Has Reportedly 'Made Progress' On His Return To The Court: "He'll Be Back With This Team And It Will Be In The Relatively Near Future."

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After last night's embarrassing blowout to the Kings, the Brooklyn Nets are clearly in need of some reinforcements. Besides Kevin Durant, they don't have any consistent scorers or defenders on the team.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving continues to sit on the sidelines after being suspended from the team by Nets owner Joe Tsai. According to Tsai, Kyrie still has work to do before he can step back out on the floor and no timetable has been released regarding his return.

But in an appearance on ESPN's 'Get Up' morning show, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the latest on Irving and revealed that he actually is making some progress towards his return.

"I'm told Kyrie Irving has made progress," said Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday morning. "There's a list of things, essentially, he had to check the boxes on to be able to return, to get approval from the Nets, the NBA. I'm told he's made progress on that. I think once the Nets get off this road trip and head back east, you start to look at more of a timetable for a Kyrie Irving return. But I do think he'll be back with this team and it will be in the relatively near future."

Support For Kyrie Has Picked Up Major Steam After Missing Last Seven Games

Initially, the NBA community was ready to throw Irving to the wolves. In the days after his anti-semitic post on Twitter, he was called out and shunned by countless fans across the world.

He has since apologized for his actions, and now people are ready to see him come back.

"Kyrie should not have done what he did. Putting that link on his Twitter page was highly insensitive and offensive and the Jewish community spoke up about that. We understand that part of it," Smith said on First Take. "But he apologized. Albeit reluctantly, he did that. The anti-defamation league, somebody needs to talk to them. Nobody else has done it, so I'm gonna do it. Most folks in our society recognize that Kyrie was wrong and Kyrie made a mistake... he apologized for it. The Commissioner of the National Football League has come out and said that Kyrie Irving is someone he has known personally for a decade and that he can vouch for the fact that Kyrie Irving is not anti-semitic. That should be enough. This list that's been put out there, I don't want to hear about sensitivity training and all this other stuff. Because when you put those as conditions for him being allowed back into the league, you are emasculating this man."

For a while there, there were doubts that Kyrie would be willing to meet Brooklyn's conditions, and even the Nets themselves were not sure that Irving would come back.

But after leaving his teammates out to dry last season, Irving doesn't want to cause any more distractions for his team, especially not with the way they have struggled out of the gate.

The question is, what will the Nets look like when he takes the floor again? We saw a glimpse of them at full strength already, and it wasn't pretty. But maybe something will change this time around...

