Kyrie Irving's One-Word Answer When Asked If LeBron James Had Reached Michael Jordan's Level In 2018

Kyrie Irving has been the name on everyone's lips these last few weeks but unfortunately, it has been entirely for non-basketball reasons. The Brooklyn Nets point guard has been in the middle of another huge controversy after being associated with anti-semitism through something he shared on social media. At first, Kyrie didn't seem ready to back down but he has since apologized. Getting suspended by the Nets and then subsequently getting into trouble with Nike likely had something to do with it. 

However, Irving remains one of the most skillful players of his generation. The point guard has handles at a level not many have displayed in the history of the NBA. So when he talks about basketball, he knows what he's saying, even if his takes off the court may not be to everyone's tastes. And Irving in 2018 weighed in on the one thing that NBA fans love talking about more than controversies, the GOAT debate. 

Kyrie Irving Had A Crisp Answer To A Question About The GOAT Debate In 2018

Kyrie Irving played with LeBron James, the most recent challenger to the GOAT throne currently occupied by Michael Jordan. LeBron is the GOAT for a lot of people, and that narrative started growing when he won with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Ironically, Kyrie Irving made the iconic three-pointer in Game 7 that helped the Cavs get over the edge against the 73-9 Warriors. Having said that, when he was asked about the debate in 2018, he picked a possibly surprising answer (via NBC Sports). 

"All those comparisons are fun to talk about. It’s how intense it gets. I hope that some individuals see, when they’re watching the games, just the appreciation for what’s happening. Like if someone is playing extremely well, and it’s just like comparisons… Shout out to my man [Boston head coach] Brad Stevens on this. He told me, ‘Comparison is the thief of joy.’ And that right there was one of the most profound things I’ve ever heard."

"But Irving did weigh in on whether James had reached Jordan status with a simple, yet effective 'nah.'"

The quote shows Irving's way of thinking for sure, but even he couldn't resist saying that LeBron James had not reached Michael Jordan's level. Ultimately, until the King gets at least 6 championships, that might end up being the difference between him and MJ. And if one of his best teammates ever didn't think so, then perhaps LeBron does have a lot more to still do. 

