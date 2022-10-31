Skip to main content

LA Reporter Wants Anthony Davis Traded From The Los Angeles Lakers: "Ship Him Off Now, Get Younger, And Get More Draft Capital."

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready to beat the Denver Nuggets right now and avoid an 0-6 start to their season. They have already lost to the Nuggets earlier, so the Lakers will hope to use that experience to beat them in this matchup. Anthony Davis will be playing against them despite recent struggles in staying healthy with back problems.

Davis has spent the majority of his time in the last 2 seasons either playing injured or being out of commission entirely. This has been an issue for the Lakers, who have lost 2 seasons due to AD not being available enough, and this season, it looks like he may not be good enough.

AD's talent was the reason his injury history was overlooked. However, it's getting to the point where AD's talent isn't enough for the Lakers. Bill Plaschke has suggested that the Lakers trade him away for young players and draft picks.

Davis's trade value won't be sky-high, but the Lakers could get a few picks and players from a team who may want to go all-in on a trade for someone like AD.

Could The Lakers Trade AD Away?

If the Lakers have not been trading Russell Westbrook away, there is no chance they are looking at moves for AD. While they maybe should be looking at what the market may have to offer for AD, it might be disrespectful to both AD and LeBron James if the Lakers break the band u without warning.

Based on the results from this season, maybe the Lakers have earned the right to make a move like this. They are paying an inflated salary bill to keep this team in contention. Teams like the Chicago Bulls make sense, as they need an interior presence like AD. 

Some have even suggested the Warriors might want to take a look at AD and get Stephen Curry a complementary big with elite talent. There are options for the Lakers. It just depends on whether they think staying pat will help the team better or if blowing it up is the way to go. 

